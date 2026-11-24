President Bola Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to approve the Revised and Consolidated Compendium of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2025, which removes 268 obsolete enactments and retains 664 principal laws. The request follows a review of 932 federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations.

President Bola Tinubu has formally asked the House of Representatives to approve the Revised and Consolidated Compendium of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, known as LFN 2025.

The request seeks the removal of 268 obsolete, spent or repealed federal enactments and the harmonisation of 664 others. The letter was read in plenary by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday. The President said the exercise became necessary because Nigeria has not undertaken an official consolidation of its federal laws since 2004. He noted that the country has recorded significant legislative, constitutional, institutional and technological changes over the past two decades.

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LFN 2025 Removes Obsolete Federal Enactments

These changes produced new statutes, substantial amendments and a growing body of subsidiary legislation. The letter was titled Transmission of the Revised and Consolidated Compendium of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN 2025) for Consideration and Approval. Tinubu said the consolidation of an updated, coherent and accessible body of federal laws is an urgent national imperative. The review examined 932 federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations.

Tinubu disclosed that he established a specialised committee on October 24, 2024, to undertake a comprehensive review of federal laws. The committee was tasked with identifying obsolete enactments and addressing inconsistencies and overlaps in existing statutes. It was also responsible for producing an authoritative and modern edition of the Laws of the Federation. The committee validated 664 principal enactments, alongside their relevant subsidiary legislation, for inclusion in the LFN 2025.

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Committee Validates 664 Principal Federal Enactments

It identified 268 enactments for removal because they had become obsolete, spent or repealed. The process involved extensive legal research, technical consultations, editorial scrutiny and quality assurance. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had earlier disclosed details of the exercise during a media briefing on November 12. Fagbemi said the committee was chaired by Olawale Fapohunda (SAN) and began its assignment after its constitution on October 24, 2024.

The committee divided its work among 14 thematic working groups. Fagbemi explained that the groups reviewed existing enactments, harmonised findings and addressed areas of inconsistency. The exercise involved legal research, legislative analysis, technical coordination and editorial work, supported by retreats and consultations. Development and technical partners also contributed to the process.

Those partners included the ROLAC Programme, the Law Commission of England and Wales, LexisNexis South Africa, the Lagos State Law Reform Commission and Law Pavilion. Fagbemi said the committee's report would be presented to the President for onward transmission to the National Assembly for legislative consideration and approval. Tinubu said the revised compendium would serve as an important legal resource for the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, investors and the general public.

Tinubu Links Legal Compendium to Growth

He stated that an updated, accurate and easily accessible compendium of federal laws is indispensable to democratic and economic growth. The President linked the compendium to greater legal certainty, institutional efficiency and public confidence in the justice system. He described the exercise as a major deliverable of his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda. He said it relates particularly to reforming the justice sector, strengthening the rule of law and establishing a responsive legal framework that supports sustainable national development.

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The President urged members of the House to expedite consideration and approval of the revised laws. Tinubu stressed that the instrument is critical to national governance and the administration of justice. The next step is prompt legislative action by the House of Representatives. If approved, the LFN 2025 would replace the outdated 2004 consolidation as the official reference for federal legislation.