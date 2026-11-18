President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership in Nasarawa State, with over N10 billion committed by the state government, as he tasks communication professionals on truth, transparency and professionalism.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL) in Nasarawa State, a pioneering institution aimed at strengthening professional communication, leadership development and specialised education in Nigeria and across Africa.

Tinubu Approves University of Public Relations and Leadership

The approval was announced on Wednesday when the President declared open the 13th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) and the 51st Africa Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference in Abuja. Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who also performed the formal unveiling of the university. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that the Nasarawa State Government has committed over N10 billion to the establishment of the institution, which is already under construction.

Also read Nasarawa Governor Sule Seeks Global Support for University of Public Relations and Leadership

Governor Abdullahi Sule was praised for his commitment to the project. Tinubu described the university as a lasting institutional legacy of Nigeria's successful hosting of the global forum. He said it would advance specialised education, research, professional development and leadership training in public relations, strategic communication and related disciplines.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the President said, An important outcome of Nigeria's hosting of this Forum is our determination to establish a lasting institutional legacy for the public relations profession. In this regard, I am pleased to formally approve and support the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL), a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to advance specialised education, research, professional development, and leadership training in public relations, strategic communication, and related disciplines.

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Tinubu commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and the Nasarawa State Government for their collaboration in bringing the project to fruition. He urged stakeholders in the communication industry, government and academia to work together to develop the university into a globally recognised centre of excellence with national, continental and international recognition.

Addressing the gathering, the President challenged public relations practitioners to move beyond traditional reputation management and uphold truth, transparency, accountability and ethical standards. He noted that the contemporary communication environment, characterised by rapidly evolving technologies, misinformation, disinformation and artificial intelligence, demands greater ethical responsibility and professional competence. He said, In this environment, public relations and communication professionals have responsibilities that go beyond managing images and reputations.

They must promote truth, accountability, transparency, mutual understanding and constructive engagement between governments, institutions and citizens. Our government recognises the strategic importance of communication to national development, democratic governance, economic growth and international cooperation. We therefore encourage communication professionals to uphold the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and responsibility in discharging their duties. The President also invited international delegates to explore Nigeria's economic and investment opportunities, highlighting the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem, creative industries, cultural heritage, tourism assets and youthful population.

Nigeria Seeks Investment and Global Partnerships

He urged them to look beyond the conference venue and establish professional relationships, partnerships and investments. Citing Nigeria's demographic influence, Tinubu projected that the country would have a population of about 440 million by 2050 and become the world's third most populous nation. He said, Of the ten unicorns in Africa, six are in Nigeria: Flutterwave, Opay, Interswitch, Moove, Moniepoint.

He also cited the achievements of Nigerian immigrants in the United States, noting that 60 per cent of Nigerian Americans have college degrees. He said, Nigeria goes beyond 419. Nigeria is much bigger than that. The President told the delegates, We want you to leave Nigeria not only with new professional knowledge and friendships, but also with a deeper appreciation of our country and a renewed interest in its prospects.

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We hope that your experience here will encourage you to return, invest, collaborate, and become ambassadors of Nigeria's positive story. He added, Let this Forum be remembered not merely as another international conference but as a turning point in the advancement of responsible communication, professional excellence and global cooperation.

Nigeria's Bid to Host 2026 Forum

Earlier, the President of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Prof Justin Green, disclosed how Nigerian officials mounted an intense push to secure the hosting rights of the 2026 forum. He said the President of the NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, the Minister of Information and National Orientation and the Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland repeatedly called him during the final stage of the bidding process.

Green said, As President of Global Alliance, I must be impartial to all country member bids. I am not allowed a vote. But during the final scoring process, the adjudicating panel had only a few meters to go. Africa and Nigeria were doing well.

But so too were other continents. According to him, he initially declined Neliaku's calls to avoid any suggestion of influencing the adjudication process. The situation became more delicate when the Minister of Information also called him, prompting him to cancel the calls three times. He said, I did not know what to do.

So I cancelled his call, not once, not twice, but three times. I am sorry, Minister. Green added that the Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland subsequently called him as the country intensified its efforts. He said, This is how determined Nigeria was to secure the hosting rights for the whole of Africa.

It is this African and Nigerian fighting spirit that won the bid.