President Bola Tinubu has approved N250 million in financial assistance to families of victims of Friday's boat accident in Bayelsa State, where the death toll has risen to 29 and preliminary findings point to possible safety violations.

President Bola Tinubu has approved N250 million in financial assistance to families of victims of Friday's boat accident in Bayelsa State, where the death toll has risen to 29.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the intervention on Sunday during a condolence visit to Bayelsa on the President's directive. Speaking at the Government House in Yenagoa after visiting hospitalised victims at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital (BMUTH) in Yenagoa, Shettima said the President directed relevant federal agencies to work with the state government in the search and rescue operation and provide support for those affected by the tragedy.

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He described the incident as a national loss, noting that behind the casualty figures were individuals with families, relationships and responsibilities to their communities and society. Each person involved has a name, an identity, a history, relationships and responsibilities. Family members cannot come to terms with the fact that someone who left home for a funeral will never return, he said.

He acknowledged the importance of waterways to Bayelsa communities, noting that the state's geographical peculiarities make water transport essential for access to schools, hospitals, markets and other services. He also disclosed that the President had directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats to improve water transportation in the riverine communities. The governor said the state government was coordinating the rescue operation with federal agencies, security services and other relevant authorities.

He added that the government was paying the medical bills and providing feeding for survivors receiving treatment in hospitals across the state. Governor Douye Diri said 29 people had been confirmed dead, while more than 51 survivors had been recorded. He said search and recovery operations were continuing, adding that the capsized boat had yet to be recovered. Some bodies could still be trapped inside the vessel, he said.

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Boat Was Not Seaworthy Says Governor

The governor said preliminary findings suggested that the accident might have been avoided if established safety regulations had been observed. According to him, the boat was neither seaworthy nor suitable for river transportation, while the location where passengers boarded was not an approved government loading point. From what we have gathered so far, the boat was not seaworthy or river-worthy.

The loading point was not an approved government loading point, and that is why all the necessary government requirements were not found in this incident, Diri said. Diri, who visited the accident scene alongside his deputy, Dr Peter Akpe; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Michael Ogbere, and other government officials, directed an immediate investigation into the incident. He also said a team of experts had been deployed to sustain the search for missing passengers.

The governor also commended the President's intervention, recalling that Shettima, the President's chief of staff, and the minister of marine and blue economy were among the first senior federal officials to contact him after the incident. Beyond the boat accident, the governor used the visit to appeal for federal intervention over infrastructure challenges facing the state.

He specifically called for accelerated work on the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road project, saying the difficult riverine terrain makes road construction in Bayelsa expensive and challenging. He also appealed to the federal government to collaborate with the state government towards completing the three senatorial roads. Shettima commended the governor's response to the tragedy, particularly the establishment of a commission of inquiry. The vice-president also met with families of the victims and presented cash assistance to them.

The condolence visit was attended by several government officials, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; the NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku; and the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar. The incident occurred along the waterways of Southern Ijaw Local Council and involved a passenger boat popularly known as Love Boat conveying mourners from Ayama community to Ukubie for a burial ceremony. The accident occurred near Oweikorogha community on November 20.

Death Toll Remains Uncertain

Although the exact number of casualties remained uncertain, local sources, including rescued passengers and volunteers involved in the search, put the death toll at more than 100, with fears that over 100 people, including children, might have lost their lives. The state government, however, said 23 bodies had so far been recovered, while 24 survivors were receiving treatment in hospitals. More than 30 bodies were reportedly recovered as of yesterday.

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Witness accounts indicated that the boat was heavily loaded, with some passengers reportedly expressing concerns about overcrowding before it departed. The vessel was said to have developed mechanical problems before capsizing, emptying passengers into the river. A woman, who survived by swimming to the riverbank, recounted how passengers realised something was wrong shortly before the boat broke apart and overturned. She said five members of her family and neighbours, including a young boy, were still missing.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, ordered an immediate investigation into the remote and direct causes of the accident. In a statement by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, the minister directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to conduct a thorough investigation and submit its report to him. He further instructed the agency to work with relevant government authorities and the Bayelsa government to ensure a comprehensive, transparent and credible investigation.

He expressed concern over reports that passengers were not wearing life jackets and recalled that he visited Bayelsa on May 2, 2025, to distribute 3,500 life jackets to water transporters as part of efforts to improve safety. The minister also expressed concern over the alleged absence of a passenger manifest, stressing that proper documentation was essential for accountability and emergency response.

Oyetola renewed his call for state governments to begin gradually phasing out wooden boats and replacing them with safer, more durable and better-equipped fibreglass or fibre-reinforced plastic vessels, particularly for passenger transportation. Atiku Abubakar called on the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and to urgently strengthen safety measures on the nation's waterways. He also expressed sadness over the death of the occupants of the boat, describing the incident as tragic.

Leaders React to the Boat Tragedy

He commiserated with the bereaved families, the people of Ayama and Ukubie communities, the Bayelsa government and the entire people of the state over the loss. In a statement, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has plunged entire communities into mourning.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) described the incident as a painful tragedy and called for comprehensive reforms in the management and regulation of waterways across the Niger Delta. In a statement by its National Spokesperson, Victor Ibaningo, the council urged the Bayelsa State Government to introduce and institutionalise stricter safety measures, including licensing for boat operators, regular inspections of life jackets and enforcement teams to monitor compliance with waterways safety regulations.