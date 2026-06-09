Tinubu Approves N10Bn Emergency Fund, Establishes Task Force to Boost Ebola Preparedness

President Bola Tinubu has approved a N10 billion emergency intervention fund and created a Presidential Task Force to strengthen Nigeria's defenses against the spread of Ebola virus from outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The measures include enhanced airport screening, isolation centers, and strict protocols for high-risk flights.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate release of N10 billion as an emergency intervention fund to strengthen Nigeria 's preparedness against potential Ebola virus disease outbreaks in neighboring regions, specifically in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

This significant financial allocation aims to enhance the operational capacity of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and to support critical national public health emergency response activities. Alongside the funding, the President has approved the establishment of a dedicated Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats, underscoring the administration's commitment to proactive health security measures.

The announcement was made via a statement released on Tuesday, June 09, 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. The Presidential Task Force on Ebola will be chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, with its membership drawn from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as state representatives. This structure ensures a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach.

The President's directive followed a high-level stakeholder meeting convened by the Chief of Staff, which was specifically focused on assessing Nigeria's current level of preparedness and developing robust strategies to prevent the possible importation of Ebola into the country. The statement reiterated that the approval came after this critical review. A comprehensive set of operational measures has been outlined for the Task Force to implement immediately.

These include the intensification of passenger screening at all international airports, featuring enhanced temperature checks and crowd-control protocols. Monitoring will be heightened for passengers arriving on high-risk routes, with particular attention to flights operated by Air Uganda, RwandAir, Air Tanzania, Angola Airlines, Kenya Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines.

Furthermore, the Task Force will oversee the immediate activation of referral and isolation centres at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, with plans to extend these facilities to other international airports. The mandatory use of QR code-based pre-arrival health declaration systems for passengers coming from or transiting through designated high-risk countries is also mandated. Thorough disinfection protocols will be enforced for departure halls, cargo areas, baggage handling sections, and other airport facilities.

The President has mandated the Task Force to engage in consultations with security, diplomatic, and aviation bodies to regulate flights from affected and designated high-risk countries. Among the considered actions is the designation of specific airports or terminals exclusively for high-risk flights. This segregation will facilitate controlled screening and isolation procedures, minimizing potential exposure.

Additionally, the Task Force is to evaluate the adjustment of flight timings to reduce interaction between high-risk passengers and the general travelling public. All states that host international airports and international border corridors, along with relevant MDAs, have been directed to urgently submit their detailed preparedness plans, funding requirements, and intervention needs to the Task Force for coordinated national implementation.

The overarching mission of the Task Force is to orchestrate a comprehensive national response to effectively mitigate any potential public health risk arising from the Ebola outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda, protecting Nigeria's population and healthcare infrastructure





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Ebola Nigeria Tinubu Public Health Preparedness NCDC Task Force Airport Screening Emergency Fund

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