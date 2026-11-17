President Tinubu operationalizes Tsamiya Dry Port in Kebbi, promises road and security upgrades, and pledges state police bill support.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the full operationalization of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi State on Tuesday, designating the facility as a strategic asset for boosting the local economy. The announcement was made during an All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally held at the Haliru Abdu Multi Purpose Stadium in Birnin Kebbi. During the event, President Tinubu thanked the residents for their massive turnout and warm reception, emphasizing that he would not take their support and confidence for granted.

Tsamiya Dry Port Strategic Economic Importance

The approval of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port marks a significant development for trade and logistics within Kebbi State. President Tinubu described the facility as essential for the state's economic growth, signaling a federal commitment to enhancing infrastructure in the region. The inauguration of this dry port is expected to streamline cargo movements and reduce logistical bottlenecks, thereby supporting local businesses and traders in Kebbi State.

Also read Tinubu Approves Kebbi Inland Dry Port, Asks Voters for Second Term in 2027

Infrastructure Projects and Road Network Upgrades

The president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to completing ongoing landmark infrastructure projects, with a specific focus on road networks. He highlighted the Illela-Badagry Superhighway, which passes through Kebbi, as a priority for completion. Additionally, President Tinubu promised to expand the state's agricultural programs, commending Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris for complementing federal road-construction efforts. He explicitly stated that the Zuru-Rijau Road would be actualized and the Koko-Dabai road would soon be completed through the Kebbi State Government platform.

Agricultural Support and Irrigation Scheme Rehabilitation

Addressing the agricultural sector, President Tinubu pledged to rehabilitate the Goronyo-Argungu irrigation scheme and the Zauro Polder Project. These interventions are designed to enable farmers in Kebbi State to farm year-round, reducing dependency on seasonal rainfall. The president emphasized that these infrastructure improvements are critical for ensuring food security and supporting the livelihoods of the state's farming communities.

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Security Enhancements and State Police Bill

On the matter of security, President Tinubu pledged to strengthen the national security architecture and support sub-nationals' capacity to fight crime by signing the state police bill into law. He acknowledged the specific challenges in Zuru, Danko/Wasagu, Sakaba, Bagudo, Arewa, Shanga, and some parts of Maiyama. To combat insecurity, the president announced the deployment of more troops to the state, provided additional equipment to the military and police, and approved new operating bases in Zuru, Bagudo, and Yauri. He assured the public that the days of bandits terrorizing innocent farmers are numbered.

Political Solidarity and Campaign Rally Highlights

The campaign rally featured prominent political figures, including Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, and Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris. Former governors Adamu Aleiro, Sai'du Dankingari, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu declared they would work for President Tinubu's re-election due to his support for the state during times of need. Vice President Kashim Shettima reminded the audience of President Tinubu's support for late former President Muhammadu Buhari, which enabled the consolidation of the 2015 presidential election victory. The event underscored the unified front of the APC leadership in Kebbi State.