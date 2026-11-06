Tinubu Approves Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom After Governor Eno Pledges Two Million Votes

President Bola Tinubu approved the long-awaited Ibom Deep Seaport during a visit to Uyo, where Governor Umo Eno pledged two million votes for his 2027 re-election. Tinubu also commissioned several state projects and is scheduled to attend an APC rally in Port Harcourt.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the long-awaited Ibom Deep Seaport project in Akwa Ibom State. He announced the approval on Friday during a reception and rally held in his honour at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The approval followed a request by Governor Umo Eno. Tinubu said the development must promote inclusive growth, create economic value and bring progress to the people. Tinubu said: Now, development must be even inclusive and reasonable, must bring progress and create economic value. I heard from my friend, my governor, my pastor, on behalf of the people and leadership of Akwa Ibom, request for Ibom's deep-sea port.

Also read President Tinubu to Visit Akwa Ibom and Rivers States for Project Inaugurations and APC Rally

Tinubu Approves Ibom Deep Seaport Project

After repeating the request, the President asked the crowd: Will you vote? The approval came after Eno pledged that Akwa Ibom would deliver two million votes for Tinubu's re-election in 2027 if the Federal Government delivered the seaport. Eno said: Give us Ibom Deep Seaport, we will deliver two million votes. This deep seaport is capable of unlocking the economy of the state, the South-South region and Nigeria at large.

The governor described the seaport as the most important economic demand of the people of Akwa Ibom. He said it would transform the state's maritime, industrial and employment landscape. Eno said the people of the state had remained loyal to Tinubu since 2023 and were asking him to fulfil his promise to build the facility. Tinubu had promised to build the deep seaport during his 2023 presidential campaign rally at the same stadium.

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At that time, he cited the Lekki Deep Seaport, developed during his tenure as Lagos State governor, as an example of what he hoped to achieve in Akwa Ibom. Eno noted that the project, conceived during the administration of former Governor Victor Attah as the Ibaka Deep Seaport and Industrial City, had remained unrealised for decades. Eno said: This seaport would serve as a major transhipment hub. It will create thousands of jobs for our people.

It will open Akwa Ibom to international trade and investment. He also said Akwa Ibom had aligned with the Federal Government by joining the All Progressives Congress to attract greater federal presence and development. The governor assured Tinubu that the state would mobilise support for his re-election in 2027. He said the seaport would be a major dividend of his administration.

Economic Impact and Job Creation Expected

The Ibom Deep Seaport is widely viewed as a strategic investment capable of transforming Akwa Ibom's economic landscape. Industry experts and state officials believe the facility will create numerous employment opportunities for local residents. The project is also expected to significantly increase government revenue through enhanced trade and logistics activities. This approval marks a critical milestone for the state's long-term development agenda.

The seaport has been regarded as a key driver for economic diversification in the region. Its successful implementation is anticipated to attract further private sector investment into Akwa Ibom. During the visit, Tinubu commissioned several completed projects under Governor Eno's administration. Among the key facilities unveiled were the new International Terminal Building and the International Airport Hospital.

These structures are located at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo. The President also commissioned the Ibom Aviation Village, another facility within the airport complex. Other infrastructure works included the Airport-Okopedi Road, which connects communities in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas. The Ring Road 3 project, linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom, was also officially opened.

Tinubu Commissions Airport and Road Projects

Additional facilities commissioned included the AKWA-GIS Office Complex and the Command and Control Centre. Governor Eno also unveiled the ARISE Palm Resort as part of the state's tourism and development strategy. These projects reflect a comprehensive approach to improving public services and connectivity in the state. Tinubu commended Governor Eno for his administration's dedication to driving development through strategic infrastructure initiatives.

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He highlighted the governor's efforts in promoting growth and positioning the state for future economic expansion. Preparations for the President's visit were extensive. Governor Eno declared Friday a work-free day across Akwa Ibom State. This allowed residents and workers to participate in welcoming the President and engaging with the commissioned projects.

The Presidency had earlier indicated that the visit would provide opportunities for Tinubu to interact with political stakeholders. Tinubu was expected to meet with members of the All Progressives Congress and supporters in the state. Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, stated that these visits aim to engage party members. The focus is on emphasising unity, political stability, and a shared commitment to national development.

President Tinubu Schedules Visit to Port Harcourt

Following his engagements in Akwa Ibom, President Tinubu is scheduled to proceed to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday. He will attend an APC political rally, which marks his third such event. This visit follows his official launch of the re-election campaign in Kaduna State last month. The trip underscores the President's active political calendar and engagement with party bases across Nigeria.

The visit to Akwa Ibom occurred barely two days after President Tinubu returned to Abuja from Saudi Arabia. He had travelled there to perform the lesser Hajj, known as Umrah. Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday. He was received by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and other senior government officials.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, the President was granted rare access to the Holy Kaaba in Makkah to offer prayers. He subsequently thanked Saudi authorities, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The President expressed gratitude for the privilege of entering the sacred structure with his delegation. Tinubu shared that he prayed for peace, unity, and prosperity for Nigeria during the pilgrimage.

He also requested wisdom and resilience to continue leading the country. The President noted that he performed a similar Umrah before the 2023 election and fulfilled his promise to return and thank God. His return to state duties follows this significant religious and personal milestone.