Tinubu Approves Ibom Deep Seaport During Uyo Visit to Akwa Ibom

President Bola Tinubu approved the long-awaited Ibom Deep Seaport during his Uyo visit, alongside commissioning projects that aim to boost investment and jobs in Akwa Ibom State.

When President Bola Tinubu arrived in Uyo on Friday, November 6, 2026, Akwa Ibom State was clearly preparing for more than a routine presidential visit. The day brought together governance, politics and economic ambition, from the airport reception to a major rally and a state banquet. The visit ended with one of the most consequential announcements in the state's development history: the President's approval of the long-awaited Ibom Deep Seaport.

Governor Umo Eno hosted the President at Victor Attah International Airport, where he was joined by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, members of the National Assembly, state officials, political leaders and supporters. The reception set the tone for a programme that showcased infrastructure and institutional investments made by the Eno administration under the ARISE Agenda.

Also read Detractors Working To Sabotage Tinubu's Approval Of Deep Seaport

Airport, Roads and Security Projects Commissioned in Uyo

President Tinubu commissioned a series of projects that cover aviation, roads, government buildings, security and tourism. The most prominent was the new International Terminal Building at Victor Attah International Airport, which the state sees as a step toward becoming a major destination for business, tourism and investment.

The airport's new facilities include the International Airport Hospital and Ibom Aviation Village. According to the state, these reflect a broader vision of aviation development beyond flight services, with an ecosystem designed to support aviation operations, specialised services, employment and the training of skilled professionals.

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The President also commissioned Ring Road 3, which links Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom. The road is expected to improve connectivity, ease transportation and open up communities to greater economic activity.

The Airport-Okopedi Road was another project on the schedule. It connects communities in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas and forms part of the administration's effort to extend infrastructure development beyond the state capital and improve access to rural communities.

Other facilities commissioned during the visit included the Governor's Office Annex, the Akwa Ibom Geographic Information System Office Complex and the Security and Command Centre. The Command and Control Centre is particularly significant for security management, as it supports surveillance, information coordination and emergency response.

The state expects the Command and Control Centre to strengthen Akwa Ibom's security architecture and improve the capacity of relevant agencies to respond to emerging threats. The President's engagements also included the ARISE Palm Resort, a tourism, hospitality and leisure investment developed by the state government on approximately 70 hectares.

Godswill Akpabio Stadium Rally Backs Tinubu's Re-election

The political centrepiece of the visit was the All Progressives Congress rally held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The event drew APC leaders, stakeholders, elected representatives, party faithful and supporters from across all 31 local government areas of the state.

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The gathering was described as a grand political reception and an unmistakable endorsement of President Tinubu's second-term ambition. Governor Umo Eno used his welcome address to state the direction of his administration and the commitment of the Akwa Ibom APC to the President's re-election project.

The visit also carried a political dimension beyond the rally. Akwa Ibom's political leadership has increasingly aligned itself with the Tinubu administration, and the President used the trip to consolidate that relationship ahead of the 2027 election.

Ibom Deep Seaport Approval Signals Economic Shift

The President's approval of the Ibom Deep Seaport is the most significant economic outcome of the visit. For the people of Akwa Ibom, the decision renews expectations of the Federal Government on projects capable of transforming the state's economic fortunes.

The commissioned projects are presented by the administration as parts of one strategy. Taken together, they point to a model in which physical infrastructure serves as the foundation for investment, employment and improved living standards in Akwa Ibom State.

Residents will be watching how the airport, roads, tourism investments and the seaport approval translate into jobs and access to markets across the state's 31 local government areas.