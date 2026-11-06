Tinubu Inaugurates Victor Attah International Airport and Approves Ibom Deep-Sea Port

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo and approved the proposed Ibom Deep-Sea Port. He also pledged investments in education, skills, and economic growth for Akwa Ibom State.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday inaugurated the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and approved the proposed Ibom Deep-Sea Port, along with the upgrade of the airport to international status.

President Recalls Homecoming Visit To Akwa Ibom

The President performed the inauguration shortly after arriving at the airport for a state visit, during which he is expected to inaugurate several landmark projects and attend a grand reception in his honour at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. Describing his visit to Akwa Ibom as a homecoming, Tinubu recalled his earlier days in the state as a mobile auditor, as well as his involvement in activities connected with its development.

Also read Tinubu Approves Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom After Governor Eno Pledges Two Million Votes

He said, For me, this visit is a homecoming. I am deeply grateful for the state's progress, most especially the huge contributions of successive administrations to its growth. The President particularly recognised the vision of former Governor Victor Attah, whose name the airport bears, observing that what began as an ambitious development idea had gradually become a reality through commitment and continuity in governance.

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He commended Governor Umo Eno for sustaining the vision and bringing the airport project to fruition, describing its commissioning as a significant milestone in Akwa Ibom's infrastructural advancement and economic development. Tinubu said, I must commend Governor Umo Eno for sustaining the vision of successive administrations and for bringing the airport project to fruition. This is a significant milestone in Akwa Ibom's infrastructural advancement and economic development and I thank you all.

He added that the international airport would enhance human movement, promote integration and cultural diversity, and expand economic opportunities by connecting Akwa Ibom to other parts of Nigeria and the international community. The inauguration marks another chapter in Akwa Ibom's aviation history, reinforcing the importance of continuity in governance and the determination to translate long-standing development visions into enduring legacies.

Deep Sea Port Pledges Two Million Votes

The approval of the deep-sea port came after Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, pledged that the state would deliver two million votes for Tinubu's re-election in 2027 if the Federal Government approved and facilitated the delivery of the Ibom Deep-Sea Port project. Eno said, Give us Ibom Deep Seaport, we will deliver two million votes. This deep seaport is capable of unlocking the economy of the state, the South-South region and Nigeria at large.

Tinubu had made a similar promise during his 2023 presidential campaign rally at the same stadium, pledging to establish a deep-sea port in Akwa Ibom. He cited the Lekki Deep Sea Port, developed during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, as a model for the proposed project. Tinubu said, I heard from my friend, my governor, my pastor, on behalf of the people and leadership of Akwa Ibom, a request for Ibom's deep-sea port. Ibom Deep-Sea Port.

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Infrastructure Investments And Palm Produce Plans

It's approved. On infrastructure, the President disclosed that he had approved the request by the state leadership for the Victor Attah International Airport to attain international airport status. He promised a better future for the people of Akwa Ibom, pledging investments in education, skills development, job creation and economic growth. He said his administration would support the development of economic opportunities in the state, particularly through the cultivation and processing of palm produce.

Tinubu said, There is no reason why Akwa Ibom cannot use the value of palm trees and the palms here. There is no reason that we cannot create skills, developmental skills, that are enduring and everlasting. He stressed that development must be inclusive and capable of creating tangible economic benefits for the people.