Tinubu Approves Five-Year Defence Plan to End Insurgency

President Tinubu has approved a comprehensive five-year strategic defence operations plan, including new army divisions and 78,000 recruits, to combat insurgency and strengthen Nigeria's security architecture.

President Tinubu has officially approved a comprehensive Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan, a major policy initiative designed to conclude Nigeria's seventeen-year struggle against insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping. The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council ( APC PCC) announced this strategic framework in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dele Alake.

Strategic Defence Operations Plan Overview

The newly approved framework aims to fundamentally strengthen Nigeria's security architecture while significantly improving military effectiveness across the nation. The plan ensures a coordinated response to emerging threats by aligning defence priorities, military capabilities, and financial expenditure directly with the country's specific security needs. It combines sustained military offensives with non-kinetic interventions to address the root causes of insecurity.

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Operational Successes and Statistics

The APC PCC highlighted significant operational successes under the Tinubu administration, reporting that military operations have neutralized more than 15,000 Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in the past three years. The government also noted that Operation Safe Corridor, the rehabilitation program, has resulted in over 130,000 insurgents and their dependants surrendering. These statistics form the baseline data for the new strategic phase aimed at eliminating remaining terrorist strongholds.

Military Expansion and Infrastructure Development

President Tinubu has authorized the establishment of four additional Nigerian Army divisions to decentralize military operations and improve troop deployment efficiency. To support this expansion, two additional Army training depots have been approved in Osogbo, Osun State, and Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State. Each facility is designed to train 6,000 recruits simultaneously, bringing the combined training capacity to 12,000 soldiers. Furthermore, the administration has approved recruiting an additional 28,000 soldiers into the Nigerian Army and 50,000 personnel into the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen internal security.

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Personnel Welfare and Strategic Resource Allocation

The government is actively investing in military accommodation and operational infrastructure to improve personnel welfare and address existing logistical gaps. As part of this initiative, Alake cited the construction of a 700-unit military barracks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as a key project to enhance living conditions for security personnel. The five-year plan seeks to transform the security system into a more coordinated, intelligence-led, and technology-enabled structure that prioritizes prevention. Defence spending will be guided by clearly identified security threats to optimize resources and eliminate unnecessary expenditure in the defence sector.

Future Outlook and Implementation Timeline

The implementation of this plan reflects Tinubu's determination to ensure personnel are adequately trained, equipped, and deployed to areas facing active security challenges. By addressing critical military capability gaps, the administration aims to ensure a sustained and effective response to criminal activities across all regions. The framework is designed to provide a long-term solution to the security crisis, moving beyond reactive measures to a proactive, prevention-oriented structure that safeguards national stability for years to come.