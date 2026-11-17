President Tinubu and VP Shettima approve 3.5 million fertilizer bags to cut costs and boost food security under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative.

President Bola Tinubu has officially approved funding for the production and distribution of approximately 3.5 million bags of fertilizer to farmers across Nigeria. This decisive financial intervention serves as a central component of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative, a strategic framework designed to bolster national food security while simultaneously reducing the soaring costs of agricultural inputs for local producers.

Strategic Initiative for Food Security

The Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative represents a comprehensive governmental effort to revive Nigeria's fertilizer blending industry. Vice President Kashim Shettima, acting on behalf of the President, announced this development during a high-level meeting with fertilizer industry stakeholders at the State House in Abuja. The initiative aims to address critical gaps in the agricultural sector by ensuring that domestic production facilities, many of which have been operating below their installed capacity, are fully utilized to meet national demand.

Also read Nigeria Unveils 3 Million Fertilizer Bags for Dry-Season Farming

Vice President Shettima directed all relevant government agencies and fertilizer producers to accelerate the logistical arrangements necessary for the procurement, production, and distribution of this commodity. The directive emphasizes the urgency of the task, particularly as the nation prepares for the approaching dry-season farming period. Shettima stressed that every stakeholder involved in the value chain must prepare meticulously to ensure the successful delivery of these vital inputs to farmers in a timely manner.

Transparency and Security Measures

To guarantee accountability and transparency in the implementation of the program, Vice President Shettima has specifically instructed the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to verify and track all fertilizer stocks declared by industry operators. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, issued a statement confirming this directive, noting that strict monitoring is essential to prevent diversion or misuse of the subsidized products.

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The Vice President further mandated that the ONSA ensure farming communities located in states experiencing security challenges are not excluded from this presidential intervention. Shettima highlighted that vulnerable farmers residing in hard-to-reach or conflict-prone locations must benefit equally from the initiative. This security-focused oversight mechanism aims to protect the integrity of the supply chain and ensure that aid reaches the most at-risk agricultural communities.

Revitalizing Local Production and Employment

The government's strategy extends beyond mere distribution; it seeks to stimulate domestic fertilizer production and restore economic activities across the entire industry value chain. Shettima observed that while many fertilizer blending plants are currently operating below capacity, the high cost of fertilizers continues to inflate production costs for farmers. By bringing idle and underutilized blending facilities back into full operation, the administration intends to make fertilizer affordable and accessible to all Nigerian farmers.

This revitalization effort is also designed to generate significant employment opportunities in manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, and agricultural input distribution. Shettima explained that a robust fertilizer value chain supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Consequently, the government aims to rehabilitate blending capacity, get workers back to their jobs, and re-engage transporters, warehouse operators, and agro-dealers to stimulate broader economic activity and rural livelihoods.

Stakeholder Capacity and Future Funding

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, confirmed that stakeholders had identified approximately 496,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer-related stocks. He described this figure as a good and reasonable starting point for the intervention, aligning with President Tinubu's directive to strengthen local production capacity and improve food security. Bagudu indicated that the government would explore additional funding opportunities through existing programs to sustain this initiative beyond the immediate presidential directive.

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Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Kassim, President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), affirmed that the industry possesses sufficient raw materials to produce approximately three million bags of NPK fertilizer within the next few weeks. He emphasized that the Nigerian farmer remains at the center of this initiative, with the Federal Government purchasing fertilizer from indigenous blending companies to make it available at affordable prices, thereby reducing the financial burden on local agricultural producers.