Kano Governor Yusuf Backs One Million Vote Target for Tinubu from Non-Indigene Communities in 2027

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and federal lawmaker Leke Abejide have launched a mobilisation drive targeting one million votes from Yoruba and other non-indigene communities for President Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2027, alongside a N500m interest-free loan scheme for women and widows.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has backed a target of one million votes from Yoruba and other non-indigene communities in Kano for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor made the declaration on Saturday during an empowerment programme organised by Leke Joseph Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State. At the event, Abejide announced a N500m interest-free loan scheme for women and widows residing in Kano. He is Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and serves as Asiwaju of the Yoruba people in Kano.

Also read Kano Governor Yusuf Reshuffles State Executive Council to Boost Governance

Abejide said the intervention was part of his commitment to giving back to the people of Kano, a city he described as his home and the foundation of his success. He arrived in Kano in February 1993 as a young boy from Alu in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State. The city, he said, provided him with opportunities that shaped his business career long before he ventured into politics.

Having lived and built his wealth in Kano for more than three decades, he regarded the state as his second home and remained deeply connected to its people across ethnic lines. According to him, the N500m revolving, interest-free loan facility targets women organised into cooperative societies, with beneficiaries receiving support according to their business capacity.

Advertisement

He said the scheme is specifically designed for women and widows residing in Kano and is a revolving facility that will enable beneficiaries to grow their businesses sustainably. Once repaid, the funds will be extended to other deserving women. Widows under the programme will receive direct financial assistance through their bank accounts to strengthen their petty businesses. All participating women will also receive rice and six yards of printed wax fabric.

Yoruba States Included In Loan Scheme

The scheme covers women from eight Yoruba-speaking states: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi and Kwara, alongside Ebira, Igala and Bassa communities from Kogi State residing in Kano. Abejide assured beneficiaries that the programme was designed as a sustainable intervention rather than a temporary political gesture, with monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure accountability. He declared his support for Tinubu, Yusuf and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections, urging the beneficiaries to reciprocate through their votes.

He said the era of women going to borrow from financial institutions with interest they cannot pay is over for good. Addressing the women, he said as long as they are serious businesswomen resident in Kano, their season of dryness is over. He added that he was not just there to spend his hard-earned resources but to solicit support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Expressing concern that Tinubu secured just over 500,000 votes in Kano in 2023, Abejide said the result had challenged him to mobilise the large Yoruba and non-indigene population more effectively. He said the target is no fewer than one million votes from Yoruba and other non-indigene communities across the 44 local government areas of Kano for President Tinubu and Governor Yusuf in 2027.

Abejide Vows One Million Votes For Tinubu

The non-indigene voting strength in the state is enormous and must be fully harnessed this time, he stated. He also pledged to introduce additional programmes if the support was sustained, saying his next intervention would target Hausa and Fulani communities in Nasarawa Local Government Area. Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, also spoke at the event. He said the nearly 500,000 votes Tinubu received in Kano during the 2023 presidential election were unsatisfactory.

He said the voting population in Kano delivered nearly 500,000 votes for Tinubu in the last presidential election, adding that the performance was not satisfactory and must be improved upon this time. Bello said he was convinced that the votes mobilised for the president should not be less than two million, if not more.

Advertisement

He said this should not be limited to the presidential election, stressing that supporters must also work for all APC candidates, from the president to the senate, house of representatives and state house of assembly. He told the Yoruba community in Kano that Kano is their home and they must take it as their first home.

He added that the doors of the administration will always remain open and that it will continue to protect their rights, guarantee their peace and ensure they fully participate in the economic and political progress of the state. In his remarks, Governor Yusuf urged other members of the National Assembly to emulate the lawmaker by extending assistance to their constituents and other Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

He said such interventions would promote national unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. He commended Abejide for the gesture and called on other lawmakers to follow the example of inclusiveness that strengthens democracy and brings people together. Yusuf added that with the support of the non-indigene communities, the administration is determined to mobilise the one million votes needed to secure victory for President Tinubu and the APC in Kano in 2027.

Palace Fundraising Initiative Launched At Event

Another highlight of the event was the launch of a N3bn fundraising initiative for the construction of an ultra-modern palace for the Oba of Yoruba in Kano. Abejide donated N220m towards the project, while two of his associates contributed N200m and N500m, respectively. The Kano State Government pledged N100m. The event was attended by political leaders, traditional representatives and members of Yoruba and other non-indigenous communities.

The mobilisation forms part of broader efforts by political actors to secure support across ethnic groups in Kano ahead of the 2027 general elections.