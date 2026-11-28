Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who represented Lagos West, died in Lagos on Saturday at 56 after a brief illness, a day after her birthday. President Tinubu, Senate President Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau and other leaders paid tribute.

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senator ial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has died. She reportedly died in Lagos State on Saturday at the age of 56, following a brief illness, barely a day after celebrating her birthday.

Presiding Officers Mourn Late Senator

The two presiding officers of the Senate, in separate condolence messages, described the late lawmaker as a dedicated public servant, accomplished administrator and educationist whose contributions to governance and national development would be remembered. They said her death had robbed the Senate and the National Assembly of a committed voice of service. President Bola Tinubu expressed shock and sadness over her death in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

Also read Lagos West Senator Idiat Adebule Dies at 56 After Brief Illness

He described her death as a painful loss to Lagos State, the National Assembly and the country, particularly at a time when her experience and contributions to public service were needed. The President recalled her record in public service, especially her tenure as deputy governor, during which she contributed to governance and development in Lagos State.

He also acknowledged her contributions to public administration, education and the empowerment of women and young people, as well as her legislative work in the Senate. He extended his condolences to her family, the Lagos State Government, political associates, members of the APC and the National Assembly.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, described Adebule as a treasured colleague whose death had robbed the Senate of a committed voice of service. He said her death was particularly painful given her contributions to public service, from her years in the education sector to her time in the Lagos State Government and the National Assembly.

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Akpabio said, It is with a heavy heart and an overwhelming sense of grief that I received the devastating news of the passing of our distinguished colleague, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule. There are moments in our collective journey when words become inadequate to convey the depth of our sorrow. This is certainly one of such moments. The pain of losing a colleague with whom we shared the responsibilities, aspirations and challenges of legislative service is both profound and deeply personal.

He added, Her seat in the Senate may become vacant, but the memories of her companionship, the warmth of her humanity and the ideals for which she stood will remain indelible in our hearts. The Senate President said Adebule's career demonstrated the importance of education and purposeful leadership, adding that she distinguished herself in different public offices. Akpabio said, Senator Adebule's life was a compelling testament to the nobility of service.

From the classroom to public administration, from the executive arm of government to the hallowed chambers of the Senate, she demonstrated that leadership finds its greatest meaning not in the privileges of office, but in the opportunities it provides to improve the human condition. Her passing reminds us, once again, of the fragility of human existence and the transience of earthly accomplishments.

Power fades, titles expire, and positions change, but the enduring legacy of a life devoted to humanity transcends the boundaries of mortality. Akpabio also lamented that her death had come at a time when the country needed the experience and contributions of committed leaders to strengthen democratic institutions and promote inclusion.

He said, At a time when our country is striving to expand the frontiers of democratic participation, strengthen national cohesion and create greater opportunities for women and young people, her departure represents a painful depletion of our collective human capital. For the Nigerian woman, her life was an affirmation that competence, perseverance and dedication know no gender.

For the younger generation, her journey remains an enduring lesson in the dignity of hard work and the transformative power of education and purposeful leadership. Today, we mourn not merely the departure of a Senator, but the silencing of a voice, the loss of a companion in service and the departure of a woman whose journey embodied the promise of a more inclusive society.

He described her journey from the classroom to public administration, the executive arm of government and the Senate as a testament to her commitment to humanity. Akpabio extended his condolences to her family, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government, her constituents and the APC. He said the Senate and the National Assembly shared in the grief of her family and constituents, praying that Allah would grant her eternal rest.

Deputy Senate President Pays Tribute

He said, Indeed, death may terminate the journey of life, but it cannot extinguish the light of a worthy legacy. Deputy President of the Senate Jibrin Barau also described Adebule as an exceptional lawmaker who demonstrated patriotism and commitment to public service. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau recalled her contributions to Lagos State before her election to the Senate, particularly as deputy governor and Secretary to the State Government.

Barau said, The 10th Senate has lost an exceptional lawmaker in the person of Distinguished Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule (APC, Lagos West), who passed away today in Lagos. Even before she came to the Senate, I had followed her activities and contributions to public service closely. As Deputy Governor and Secretary to the Lagos State Government, she worked tirelessly and contributed immensely to promoting good governance and addressing the challenges facing the people of Lagos State.

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She was a unique personality who dedicated her life to serving humanity. Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said Adebule made significant contributions as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction. He said she worked towards developing legislative interventions to support President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in poverty reduction and humanitarian affairs.

Both leaders extended their condolences to Adebule's immediate family, the Lagos State Government, the people of Lagos West and her political associates. Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat have also mourned the death of the former Lagos State Deputy Governor and Senator representing Lagos West. Hamzat described the late senator as a dedicated public servant, accomplished educationist and loyal party member whose life was defined by humility and hard work.

In a condolence message, the deputy governor described her as his predecessor in office, saying she served Lagos State with distinction as deputy governor before continuing her public service in the Senate. Hamzat said, I am deeply saddened by the passing of my sister and predecessor in office, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule. She served Lagos State with distinction as Deputy Governor and continued that service with commitment as Senator representing Lagos West.

The deputy governor added that her death was a loss to her family, Lagos West, Lagos State and the APC. He said, She was a woman of peace, integrity and compassion, who touched many lives through education and public service. Hamzat prayed that Almighty Allah would grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and give her family, friends, associates and constituents the strength to bear the loss.

The Lagos State chapter of the APC also expressed sadness over her death, describing her as a committed party stalwart and distinguished political leader. In a statement, the party recalled her service as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, deputy governor between 2015 and 2019, and senator representing Lagos West. It said, Senator Adebule was much more than a political office holder. She was a woman of substance, intellect, resilience and uncommon political commitment.

Also, the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, extended his condolences to Adebule's family, friends, associates and APC members in Lagos State. In a post on X, Faleke said, On behalf of my family, the people of Ikeja Federal Constituency and the entire people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, friends, associates and members of the APC in Lagos State on the passing of Senator Oluranti Idiat Adebule.

Education and Political Career

Adebule obtained a bachelor's degree in Islamic Education from Lagos State University in 1992, a master's degree in Curriculum Studies in 1997 and a doctorate in the same field in 2012. She began her teaching career in 1995 before joining the Lagos State public service in 2000 as a Teaching Service Commissioner. She later served on the Lagos State Scholarship Board and was appointed Secretary to the State Government in July 2011 under former Governor Babatunde Fashola.

She was elected senator representing Lagos West in the 2023 general elections and became a member of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023. On Friday, November 27, Adebule celebrated her 56th birthday in a post on X, thanking Almighty Allah for the gift of life and praying for renewed strength to continue serving humanity.

She wrote, Today, I return all glory and adoration to Almighty Allah for His infinite mercy, grace and the gift of life as I celebrate another year.