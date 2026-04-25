Tinubu Affirms Commitment to Economic Reforms, Secures £746m Port Modernization Deal with UK

President Bola Tinubu has declared his administration will continue with ongoing economic reforms, following discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A £746 million agreement to modernize Apapa and Tin Can Island ports was also secured during the state visit.

President Bola Tinubu has firmly asserted his administration’s commitment to continuing its current economic reforms , dismissing any possibility of reversal. This declaration followed a productive meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, marking the second day of President Tinubu’s state visit to the UK.

The core of the discussions between the two leaders revolved around bolstering trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, with a shared objective of ensuring these collaborations yield tangible benefits for the citizens of both nations. President Tinubu emphasized the frank and open nature of the dialogue, acknowledging the challenges both countries face in the evolving global landscape while expressing optimism for a future characterized by shared prosperity.

He underscored that the focus remains steadfastly on enhancing trade, attracting investment, and ultimately improving the quality of life for Nigerians and Britons alike. The President’s resolute statement, “We will stay the course. There is no turning back,” signals a clear determination to persevere with the ongoing reforms, despite their inherent difficulties. This commitment is rooted in the belief that these measures, while potentially challenging in the short term, are essential for long-term economic stability and growth.

A significant outcome of the visit was the announcement of a substantial £746 million agreement dedicated to the modernization of Nigeria’s crucial port infrastructure. This investment will specifically target the upgrade of Apapa Port and Tin Can Island Port, two of the nation’s most vital maritime gateways. President Tinubu hailed this agreement as a pivotal step towards addressing critical infrastructure deficits and streamlining trade processes.

He articulated that the modernization project is not merely about physical improvements but about establishing functional systems, facilitating commerce, and stimulating economic growth in key sectors. The President highlighted the importance of tangible results, emphasizing Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with partners who share this commitment. He expressed a preference for action-oriented partnerships that prioritize delivery over mere rhetoric, signaling a shift towards pragmatic and results-driven international cooperation.

This focus on practical outcomes reflects a broader strategy to attract foreign investment and accelerate Nigeria’s economic development. The modernization of the ports is expected to significantly reduce congestion, improve efficiency, and lower the cost of doing business, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global market. President Tinubu’s visit to the UK and his subsequent pronouncements underscore a proactive approach to navigating the complexities of the global economy.

The emphasis on strengthening bilateral relations with key partners like the United Kingdom is a strategic move aimed at securing vital investment and fostering economic growth. The President’s unwavering stance on the economic reforms demonstrates a willingness to make difficult decisions in pursuit of long-term economic stability. The £746 million port modernization agreement represents a concrete example of the benefits of this approach, promising to unlock significant economic potential and improve Nigeria’s trade infrastructure.

Furthermore, the President’s call for partners committed to delivering tangible results signals a new era of accountability and results-oriented collaboration. He reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to engage with the world, not as a passive recipient of aid, but as an active participant in shaping its economic future. The President’s message is clear: Nigeria is open for business, committed to reform, and determined to build a prosperous future for its citizens.

The ongoing reforms, while demanding, are viewed as a necessary foundation for sustainable economic growth and improved living standards. The administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability will be crucial in ensuring the successful implementation of these reforms and the realization of their intended benefits





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bola Tinubu Nigeria United Kingdom Economic Reforms Trade Investment Ports Modernization Keir Starmer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: Why Tinubu’s govt is way forward for Nigeria — DeeOne“For me, this government is doing well, and if any other government wants to take over, let them tell us what they want to do.”

Read more »

TSG, Global Alliance unite for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election pushThe Tinubu Support Group (TSG) and the Global Alliance for Tinubu Campaign have agreed to collaborate closely with all pro-Tinubu campaign organisations as part of efforts to secure a second term for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Read more »

Tinubu approves Social Action Task Force for 8,804 wardsPresident Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of a Community-Based National Social Action Fund Task Force aimed at strengthening grassroots development and accelerating socio-economic projects across Nigeria’s 8,804 wards.

Read more »

FG Assures ECOWAS, AfDB Of Commitment To Realization Of 1,028KM Lagos–Abidjan Corridor ProjectA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Zamfara Governor Meets Tinubu, Discusses Security and EconomyZamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal met with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the security challenges, economic progress, and political landscape of the state. The President pledged increased federal support, including more troops and resources, to restore peace and boost economic growth in Zamfara. Additionally, President Tinubu approved a 30% debt reduction for domestic airlines.

Read more »

FG restates commitment to Lagos–Abidjan highway, raises concern on ECOWAS designThe federal government says it remains committed to the delivery of the 1,028km Lagos–Abidjan corridor, a regional highway expected to boost trade and connectivity across West Africa.

Read more »