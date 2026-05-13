Tinubu Advocates for Africa’s Economic Sovereignty at Africa/France Summit in Nairobi

President Bola Tinubu leading Nigeria’s delegation at the Africa/France Summit in Nairobi highlights the need for economic fairness, regional maritime cooperation, and structural reforms to bolster Africa’s blue economy amid ongoing financial inequities.

The Africa/France summit, co-hosted by Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and William Ruto of Kenya at the Kenyatta Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, brought together leaders and top officials from over 30 African countries.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, leading his nation’s delegation, called for stronger economic integration centered on Africa’s growth and prosperity. The summit focused on restructuring economic and political relations for fairness while addressing key issues like maritime security and financial equity. In his address, Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s commitments to the Blue Economy, pledging regional coordination through the Deep Blue Project’s maritime intelligence infrastructure. He also highlighted Nigeria’s progress in governance and investment, citing port modernisation and digital transformation initiatives.

The president refuted claims that maritime sovereignty deters investment, arguing that secure sea lanes actually attract private capital. Additionally, Tinubu stressed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing continental maritime security while upholding ocean governance as a foundation for Blue Economy transformation. President Tinubu’s bilateral engagements included meetings with Madagascar’s President Michael Randrianirina and the President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, where he reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to host the 2026 CAF awards.

In his speech at the summit, Tinubu criticized existing global economic structures, asserting that they still favor developed nations. He pointed out that Africa’s sub-2% share in global manufacturing value-added is not accidental but a systemic result of biased financial policies and trade structures. He further noted how illicit financial flows and restrictive policies stifle African industrialization while Western economies once thrived under more flexible conditions.

Notable among Tinubu’s domestic reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and banking recapitalization, were cited as evidence of Nigeria’s efforts toward economic stability and growth. Despite these advancements, Tinubu expressed concern that the international financial system continues to hinder Nigeria’s industrial progress. The Nairobi Declaration, endorsed by attending leaders, recognizes Africa’s blue economy as vital for continental growth.

Tinubu underscored ocean sovereignty as a shared responsibility, calling for regional collaboration to transform African waters from zones of risk into sourced of resilience. He highlighted Nigeria’s active contributions to maritime governance, including a predator task force establishing 14 new seaports and addressing double taxation issues. The president also noted Nigeria’s projected decrease in debt-to-GDP ratio to 32.3% by 2026 and external reserves exceeding $45.5 billion, marking a turnaround in investor confidence.

As part of the summit’s wide-ranging discussions, Macron and Ruto advocated for equitable financial access to fund African investment projects. The summit underscored challenges in achieving equitable global economic relations, with leaders emphasizing the need for policy reforms to ensure Africa’s rightful place in the global economy





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