Tinubu Administration Unveils Plan to Transform Kano into Northern Nigeria's Economic Powerhouse

APC Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda outlines President Tinubu's comprehensive strategy to make Kano the economic hub of the north, focusing on infrastructure and trade.

Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that President Bola Tinubu's administration is executing a comprehensive plan to revitalize Kano State, positioning it as the foremost economic hub of Northern Nigeria and a pivotal gateway for regional trade within West Africa.

In an official statement released in Abuja over the weekend, and bearing the signature of Abimbola Tooki, his special advisor on media and communications, Yilwatda elaborated on the federal government's strategic vision. He highlighted ongoing infrastructure and industrial projects across Kano and the broader northern corridor as integral components of a deliberate strategy meticulously designed to stimulate significant economic advancement. The overarching goal, according to the APC national chairman, is to restore Kano's historical significance as a prominent commercial center while simultaneously amplifying its role as a crucial nexus for regional and international trade, particularly with nations in the Sahel and francophone West Africa. The administration, Yilwatda emphasized, recognizes Kano's inherent potential as the natural commercial nerve center of the North and a vital transit point bridging Nigeria and the extensive West African hinterland. The APC's commitment to this strategic endeavor is unwavering and has been marked by tangible progress. The current administration intends to elevate Kano to the position of Nigeria's second-largest commercial city after Lagos. It will be a key gateway to the Sahel and francophone West Africa. The plan includes a range of infrastructure developments, among them the Kaduna–Kano standard gauge railway, which is projected to forge a crucial link between Kano, Abuja, and the southern regions of Nigeria. Also included is the Kano–Maradi rail line, which will bridge the gap between Kano, the Niger Republic, and other Sahel countries. Moreover, the administration has approved a comprehensive metropolitan rail system to enhance urban mobility and logistical efficiency within Kano. Further, Yilwatda underscored the significance of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, which is projected to supply crucial energy resources to industries and bolster power generation capacities throughout the region. Parallel to this, investments are being actively channeled into electricity infrastructure across the entire northern region. As part of its broader initiative to facilitate connectivity and trade, the administration is also spearheading the rehabilitation of the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano road network and the proposed Sokoto–Badagry superhighway. These infrastructural developments are pivotal in reinforcing Kano's strategic position as a core element of the government's economic agenda. This is predicated on the state's substantial commercial base, its strategically advantageous geographical location, and its deep-rooted industrial heritage. Expanding economic opportunities in the north is seen as a key strategy to address poverty, unemployment, and the security challenges that the region faces. Yilwatda also launched strong criticism against opposition parties, accusing them of being overly preoccupied with political maneuvering, thus neglecting the critical aspect of development. He further stated that the administration's well-defined infrastructure plan will profoundly reshape the economic landscape of the entire region. The APC chairman contrasted the Tinubu administration's focus on infrastructural progress and long-term transformation with the opposition's perceived emphasis on personal ambition and political self-interest. He stated the opposition presents no concrete ideas, no detailed blueprints, and no alternative visions. Their primary strategy, he claimed, is to criticize the APC and undermine development initiatives, primarily because they lack the foresight to look beyond partisan politics. He presented a clear vision of economic rejuvenation focused on the North and West Africa. The government is committed to an inclusive and sustainable path to economic growth and development. The current focus of the administration in Kano is part of a bigger scheme to improve the country as a whole. The strategy is to tackle important issues and focus on improving the lives of citizens across the nation. All resources and policies are created to give the nation the best possible outcomes. The aim is to create a more prosperous future for all Nigerian citizens. The government is committed to transparent governance and effective implementation of all development initiatives. It's committed to delivering on its promises and building a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous nation





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