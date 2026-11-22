President Bola Tinubu has approved a N1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture and committed N450 billion to agricultural financing, reaching over 500,000 smallholder farmers, the APC Presidential Campaign Council said.

President Bola Tinubu has approved a N1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture to expand agricultural financing and improve access to affordable loans for farmers and businesses across the agricultural value chain.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council announced this in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake. The council said the Tinubu administration has committed N450 billion to agricultural financing programmes to strengthen food security, expand domestic production, and improve the productivity of smallholder farmers across the country, especially in Northern Nigeria. Through the Bank of Agriculture, the administration has reached over 500,000 smallholder farmers.

Also read Tinubu Urges SMEs to Prioritize Governance and Systems for Growth

Recapitalisation Expands Bank Financial Capacity

The recapitalisation is expected to strengthen the bank's financial capacity to support farmers, agricultural cooperatives, processors and aggregators. It will also expand the bank's reach to underserved farming communities and mobilise more resources for domestic food production. The President also approved support for the cultivation of 500,000 hectares under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The APC PCC stated that the Federal Government went beyond providing farmers with loans.

Advertisement

It also addressed access to quality seeds, fertiliser, mechanisation, irrigation, storage facilities, commodity markets, and other essential components of the agricultural value chain. The interventions demonstrated President Tinubu's commitment to transforming agriculture into a major driver of economic growth, food security, and job creation. Through the Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund, with a programme value of N250 billion, the Bank of Agriculture is financing farmers through Farmer Aggregation Companies.

These companies coordinate farmer registration, input distribution, extension services, and market linkages. The programme has already reached more than 500,000 smallholder farmers across 16 states, including over 70,000 women. It has also supported the distribution of approximately 2.5 million bags of fertiliser and 300,000 bags of certified seeds. The initiative aims to reach two million farmers and distribute more than 10 million bags of fertiliser.

Northern Nigeria Receives Targeted Agricultural Support

The intervention was particularly significant in Northern Nigeria, where agriculture remains a major source of livelihood and economic activity. States including Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, and Bauchi are among the areas receiving attention under the programme. The Bank of Agriculture has procured about 170,000 metric tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum and cassava under its N200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme.

This programme is designed to stabilise commodity markets and protect farmers from market uncertainties and distress sales. The bank also introduced an Onion Financing Programme in partnership with the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, which represents over 11,800 farmers. The scheme will provide farmers with improved seeds and fertiliser while supporting processors with commodity purchase funds and solar-powered storage and cooling facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

Onion Financing Partnership Protects Farmer Inputs

Under the arrangement, the bank will cover 70 per cent of farmers' input costs, while cooperatives will contribute the remaining 30 per cent. Other agricultural initiatives the bank is implementing include dry-season farming financing, mechanisation, ginger recovery, women's cooperative financing, youth participation, and commercial poultry production. Under the dry-season agricultural financing programme, the bank is working with the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria to develop a pipeline targeting 400,000 farmers for the 2026 farming cycle.

Advertisement

The initiative includes financing for 120,000 hectares of wheat cultivation and another 300,000 hectares for crops including rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cassava, and soybeans. The Nigeria Ginger Recovery Programme has also supported 3,200 farmers in Kachia, Kaduna State, with blight-free seeds. It has recovered more than 9,000 bags for multiplication and is planning an expansion across 20,000 hectares in 16 states.

Mechanisation Programme Deploys Tractors Nationwide

The Bank of Agriculture is further targeting at least 50,000 women nationwide with insured cooperative production financing at nine per cent interest, in partnership with the Federal Ministries of Women Affairs and Agriculture. Under the Renewed Hope National Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, 1,571 tractors have been deployed to 23 states. The tractors are expected to mechanise 1.2 million hectares of farmland, with access provided to farming communities through qualified Mechanisation Service Providers.

Other interventions include a N385 billion productive-use-of-electricity programme, which provides 44,000 electric cargo tricycles and 100,000 solar-powered irrigation pumps, targeting 500,000 farming families. The APC PCC said the N450 billion agricultural financing intervention, support for more than 500,000 smallholder farmers, and the planned N1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture represent a significant commitment to building a more productive and resilient agricultural sector.

Ahead of the January 16, 2027, presidential election, President Bola Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the APC. In preparation for the poll, the APC Presidential Campaign Council has continued to highlight the achievements of the Tinubu administration across various sectors.