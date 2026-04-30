Tinubu Accuses Opponents of Exploiting Insecurity, Vows to Seek Second Term

President Bola Tinubu claims political enemies are using Nigeria's insecurity to attempt to remove him from office, while also pledging to contest the 2027 elections and urging Plateau State leaders to implement peace initiatives.

President Bola Tinubu has publicly addressed the escalating insecurity challenges facing Nigeria , asserting that certain political opponents are attempting to exploit the situation to undermine his presidency.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. The meeting followed a series of tragic killings in Jos, the state capital, and served as a platform for discussing strategies to restore peace and security in the region. Tinubu expressed his unwavering determination to remain in office and contest the 2027 presidential election, despite mounting criticism regarding the deteriorating security landscape.

He characterized himself as a resilient and determined politician, refusing to yield to pressure from those he believes are actively working against him. The President directly linked the ongoing insecurity to a deliberate effort by his adversaries to destabilize his administration and remove him from power. He warned that focusing solely on the negative aspects of the security situation plays directly into the hands of these individuals, providing them with ammunition to advance their agenda.

Tinubu emphasized the need for a proactive and collaborative approach to addressing the root causes of the violence, urging the Plateau State leaders to take immediate action upon their return home. Specifically, he requested they convene a comprehensive leadership meeting to devise a concrete plan for peace restoration. He instructed them to thoroughly review the existing white paper on past attacks in the state, ensuring the full implementation of its recommendations.

This white paper, he believes, contains valuable insights and actionable strategies that have been previously overlooked. The President also indicated his commitment to working with the National Assembly to explore the possibility of establishing state police forces, a measure intended to enhance local security capabilities and responsiveness.

He stressed the importance of independent thought and action from the Plateau leaders, suggesting they should not be constrained by existing committees or structures, but rather prioritize a unified and effective response based on the white paper’s findings. He encouraged them to engage all relevant stakeholders, including former governors, in the process, leveraging their experience and insights. The broader context of Tinubu’s statement reflects a growing concern over the widespread insecurity plaguing Nigeria.

The country has witnessed a surge in violent incidents, including mass killings, abductions, and attacks on both civilian and military targets, particularly in northern Nigeria. These attacks have created a climate of fear and instability, hindering economic development and exacerbating existing social tensions. The increase in attacks targeting soldiers and military installations is particularly alarming, raising questions about the effectiveness of current security strategies.

Tinubu’s pledge to pursue state police reform signals a potential shift in approach, acknowledging the limitations of a centralized policing system in addressing localized security challenges. However, the implementation of such a reform is likely to be complex and require significant political will and resources. The President’s firm stance on contesting the 2027 elections, despite the security concerns, underscores his determination to see through his agenda and address the challenges facing the nation.

His call for unity and collaboration among Plateau State leaders highlights the importance of local ownership and participation in the peacebuilding process. The situation demands a multifaceted approach, encompassing not only security measures but also addressing the underlying socio-economic factors that contribute to the violence. The successful implementation of the white paper recommendations and the potential creation of state police forces will be crucial steps in restoring peace and stability to Plateau State and, more broadly, to Nigeria





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Bola Tinubu Insecurity Nigeria Plateau State 2027 Election State Police Jos Killings Political Opposition

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