Timi Frank Demands Immediate Release of El-Rufai, Alleges Plot to Eliminate Former Kaduna Governor

Timi Frank, former APC spokesperson, calls for the release of Nasir El-Rufai and Tony Ayeni, accusing government officials of plotting to harm El-Rufai. His ally Jafaru Sani announces bid for Kaduna governors race.

Timi Frank , former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, has called for the immediate release of Nasir El-Rufai , the former governor of Kaduna State, and other opposition figures, including businessman Tony Ayeni.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Frank alleged that there are plots to eliminate El-Rufai, who has been detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission over alleged corruption during his tenure. The former governor’s family accused the ICPC of denying him adequate food and medical care while in custody. Frank claimed that senior officials within President Bola Tinubu’s administration are behind the alleged plot, citing information from unnamed security sources.

He warned that any harm to El-Rufai after his release would be highly suspicious. Frank also accused some judicial officers of collaborating in what he described as unnecessary prolonged detention through restrictive bail conditions, stating that the situation resembles a targeted political persecution.

Frank further alleged that Tony Ayeni, who has been discharged in previous court cases brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is now being targeted by the current administration due to his perceived political affiliations with the opposition. Meanwhile, Jafaru Sani, a close ally of El-Rufai, has officially declared his intention to contest the upcoming Kaduna State governorship election under the banner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This development comes amid growing tensions over El-Rufai's detention and the broader political landscape in Kaduna





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El-Rufai Timi Frank Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna Governorship Political Persecution

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