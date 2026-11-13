Tijjani Reijnders scored a first-half hat-trick as the Netherlands defeated Greece 7-0 on November 13, 2026, boosting their UEFA Nations League quarter-final hopes.

Tijjani Reijnders delivered a masterclass performance by scoring a first-half hat-trick, propelling the Netherlands to a decisive 7-0 victory over Greece on Friday, November 13, 2026. The match took place at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam during the UEFA Nations League competition. This overwhelming win moves the Dutch national team significantly closer to securing a spot in the upcoming quarter-finals of the tournament. The result demonstrates the squad's offensive potency and tactical superiority on the evening.

Reijnders Dominant First Half Performance

The Dutch midfielder began his remarkable individual contribution early in the contest. After Crysencio Summerville capitalized on a defensive lapse to give the Netherlands an early lead, Reijnders quickly doubled the advantage. He struck again from close range to extend the scoreline before completing his hat-trick in the 33rd minute. Reijnders squeezed the ball home at the far post to seal his three-goal haul before halftime. His former club, Manchester City, might well have taken notice of his clinical finishing display.

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Second Half Goals Extend Dutch Lead

Jurrien Timber increased the margin of victory just before the break by turning in a cross from Donyell Malen. This goal made the score 5-0 heading into the interval. The Arsenal defender then added his second goal of the night on the hour mark, further solidifying the Dutch dominance. Malen completed the rout with a crisp first-time finish against a Greece side that appeared overwhelmed by the pace and precision of the Dutch attack. The final score of 7-0 reflected the total control exerted by the Netherlands throughout the ninety minutes.

Group A2 Standings and Qualification Outlook

Xavi Hernandez's Dutch side now leads Group A2 with eleven points, sitting three points clear of both Greece and Germany. This points advantage is critical as the teams approach the final round of group matches. The victory serves as a strong statement of intent for the Netherlands as they pursue top spot in their group. Germany hosts the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday in a crucial fixture that could determine group positioning. Greece travels to face Serbia at home in their final match of the group stage.

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Reijnders Background and National Team Impact

Tijjani Reijnders, who plays the number fourteen jersey for the national team, has no direct family ties or heritage to Nigeria despite his name. His father named him after former Nigeria and Ajax forward Tijani Babangida. Reijnders is Dutch and of Indonesian Moluccan descent through his mother. His performance in Amsterdam highlights his growing importance to the national squad. The midfielder's ability to score multiple goals in high-stakes matches makes him a vital asset for Xavi Hernandez's tactical plans.

Greece Defeats and Historical Context

Greece entered the match unbeaten in Group A2, having previously taken four points against Germany. They had also held a two-goal lead against the Netherlands in October before Reijnders salvaged a 2-2 draw. The current performance by the Dutch side bears little resemblance to the challenges faced in that previous encounter. Serbia, who are without a point after five games, finished their recent match against Germany with only nine men after a red card. Serbia lost that match 3-1 in Belgrade, compounding their struggles in the group standings.