President Bola Tinubu landed in Maiduguri on Wednesday for the APC North-East zonal rally at El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium, with heavy security and road closures across the city. He is also expected to inaugurate the Maiduguri International Conference Centre and NYSC Female Corps Members' Quarters.

President Bola Tinubu touched down in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Wednesday for a presidential campaign rally organised by the All Progressives Congress.

A video shared on X by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, captured the moment the presidential aircraft landed and Tinubu disembarked onto a red carpet, where he was received by officials and security personnel. The footage also shows crowds of supporters lining the streets, many of them women in colourful traditional APC plated attire.

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President Tinubu Arrives in Maiduguri

They are dancing and waving campaign materials, while men wearing Hope 2.0 T-shirts, and groups displaying flags and banners bearing messages such as Tinubu Go Again were also seen. In a post accompanying the video, Olusegun wrote, The moment President Tinubu touched down Maiduguri for the Presidential Campaign Rally in Maiduguri, Borno State. #RenewedHopeInBorno #RenewedHope2_0. Security has been beefed up across Maiduguri ahead of the visit and the APC North-East zonal rally.

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The heightened security presence, accompanied by road closures and traffic diversions, has disrupted movement in parts of the metropolis as security personnel deploy to strategic locations ahead of the presidential visit. Roads affected include Airport Road, Kashim Ibrahim Road, Bulumkutu, Teachers Quarters Phase II, GSM Village, International Conference Centre, Mai Doki Roundabout, West End Roundabout, Shehus Palace, Dandal Roundabout, Bolori Roundabout and Government House.

Major roads, including stretches of Airport Road, Kashim Ibrahim Road and routes leading to the International Conference Centre and Government House, were closed or restricted, with police, military, civil defence and Civilian Joint Task Force personnel manning key points. Security personnel deployed include operatives of the Police, Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and vigilante groups, among others.

Security Expert Urges Residents to Be Cautious

The restrictions have prompted calls for residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movements and use alternative routes to minimise inconvenience. Retired Col. Bukar Gujubawo, a security expert, advised residents to avoid roads leading to the rally venue and other areas designated for presidential activities. He also urged motorists to allow extra time for their journeys, maintain a low profile, remain vigilant and comply with directives from security personnel to ensure a smooth and peaceful event.

Party chieftain Mr Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment and Coordinating Secretary of the Media Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council, said Borno was ready to receive Mr Tinubu. Mr Abdulaziz urged APC supporters and loyalists to remain calm, conduct themselves peacefully and turn out en masse to welcome the President.

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Tinubu to Launch Projects and Hold Rally

Mr Tinubu is also expected to inaugurate two projects in Maiduguri, including the Maiduguri International Conference Centre and the NYSC Female Corps Members Quarters. The rally is being held at the El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium and is expected to draw party supporters from across the North-East. Tinubu, the partys presidential candidate, is seeking a second term with Vice-President Kashim Shettima, a native of Borno, as his running mate.

Presidential aides have framed the trip as both a campaign engagement and an opportunity to reinforce the Federal Governments relationship with Borno. The state has endured years of Boko Haram insurgency, and the administration has pointed to reconstruction efforts, infrastructure projects and the return of displaced persons as reasons for continued support. Residents were advised to use alternative routes and avoid non-essential movement near the rally areas.