Thugs Disrupt NDC Town Hall in Lagos, Attackers Armed with Cutlasses and Stones

Suspected thugs armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded an NDC town hall meeting in Oregun, Lagos, forcing attendees to flee, the latest in a series of attacks on political activities linked to Peter Obi.

Suspected thugs on Thursday invaded a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC) in the Oregun area of Lagos State, disrupting the gathering and forcing attendees to flee.

A video shared by TheCable showed people wielding sticks and other objects as they stormed the venue, sending participants scrambling for safety. The footage showed a chaotic scene inside the hall, with people pushing one another near the entrance as chairs and other furniture were overturned. Some attendees were seen holding blue flags associated with the party as the disturbance spread through the venue.

Also read NDC accuses Benue govt of plotting to disrupt Obi’s visit

The violence later spilled into the adjoining compound, where people were seen running in different directions around parked vehicles, including a white minibus. Some individuals were also seen wielding sticks and chasing others, while groups dispersed along nearby roads. Before the pandemonium, the atmosphere at the venue was peaceful as supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso were seen dancing and singing in preparation for the commencement of the town hall.

Around 11am, however, the hoodlums armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the venue and began making for the jugulars of NDC supporters. The thugs had attempted to enter the main hall of the event but were initially resisted by NDC supporters. TheCable correspondent, who was outside the gate, saw the louts approaching the venue from Kudirat Abiola road in Oregun. Conversing in Yoruba, they were heard saying the NDC supporters were few and could be attacked and overpowered.

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TheCable correspondent also heard some of the thugs asking their superiors to permit them to invade the venue of the event with guns. In the ensuing bedlam, motorists plying Kudirat Abiola way made U-turns or took detours, as pedestrians ran for their lives. The identities of the attackers and their affiliations were not immediately established.

Series of Attacks on NDC Activities

The incident is the latest in a series of separate attacks and disruptions involving political activities linked to the NDC and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in different parts of the country ahead of the 2027 general elections. On November 4, Obi's convoy was attacked near Watt Market in Calabar, Cross River State, while he was heading to the party's presidential town hall meeting.

PUNCH Online reported that suspected political thugs ambushed the convoy, throwing stones, bottles and other dangerous objects at vehicles and supporters. One suspect was arrested in connection with the incident. Speaking at the town hall meeting afterwards, Obi recounted how his security team advised him to take another route after the attackers allegedly armed themselves with machetes. He said, They were throwing stones, and I saw people running back.

And my security people said we should find another way because they have machetes and other things. Earlier, on September 18, suspected thugs reportedly disrupted a campaign rally involving supporters of Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Warri, Delta State. Obi's media aide, Esther Umoh, alleged in a post on X that politically sponsored thugs attacked members of the campaign group, including the entourage of the NDC governorship candidate in the state.

Police Investigation into Enugu Violence

In another incident on September 12, armed hoodlums reportedly invaded an NDC ward meeting in Obuoffia, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, firing sporadically and injuring attendees. The Enugu State Police Command subsequently ordered an investigation into the attack and a separate disruption of a Peoples Democratic Party rally in Agbani.

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The police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to thoroughly investigate the incidents and ensure that those responsible were brought to book. The NDC later named eight victims of the attack, while subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of a traditional ruler, Obiora Igwesi, a former lawmaker and others over their alleged involvement in the violence.

However, the police also arraigned a man, Ani Samuel Chidi, who recorded and circulated footage of the Enugu attack, over allegations that he published a false statement accusing another individual of participating in the violence. The development drew criticism from the Enugu State chapter of the NDC, which accused the police of turning against a witness who recorded evidence of the attack.

Obi's Humanitarian Mission Blocked in Benue

Also, on September 8, Obi's planned visit to Yelwata, Benue State, to meet families of victims of the June 2025 massacre was obstructed after youths blocked his convoy. Obi accused suspected hired thugs of preventing him from reaching the community, describing the trip as a humanitarian mission. The Benue State Government denied involvement, while the police confirmed that officers had provided security for the movement and said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the blockade.

Fawzi Kehinde is a journalist and subeditor covering a wide range of beats including politics, metro, and international news, among others. He also optimises stories for digital audiences.