Three worshippers killed, 15 abducted in deadly attack at a prayer ground in Jumna Territory

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three worshippers and the abduction of 15 others following a deadly attack by armed assailants at a prayer ground in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three worshippers and the abduction of 15 others following a deadly attack by armed assailants at a prayer ground in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The attack occurred on Saturday night at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, located on the outskirts of Ikiran Village in the Ikerin/Ajuba axis of the local government area. Terrorists stormed the community in large numbers, attacking worshippers and residents before fleeing through nearby forest routes. A resident and the Commissioner of Police confirmed the incident, describing it as gruesome and condemnable, respectively.

The police boss ordered a coordinated tactical and intelligence-driven rescue operation to secure the release of the abducted victims and apprehend those behind the attack. The latest attack comes amid recurring assaults on worship centers in Kwara South, including a November 2025 attack on the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, which resulted in the killing of three worshippers and the abduction of 38 congregants.

The material is provided on the condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal, and it has been confirmed by both sources. All rights reserved





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