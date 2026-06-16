Three Police Officers Killed by Bandit-IED in Zamfara; State Government Vows Intensified Security Action

A special report on the killing of three Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers by a bandit-placed IED in Zamfara State, covering the state government's response, funeral, and pledge to step up security operations against banditry.

The Zamfara State Government has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of three gallant officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal ( EOD ) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force , who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.

The officers-Superintendent of Police Abdulrazak Musa Hassan, Inspector Auwal Ahmad, and Inspector Murtala Musa-were killed on Monday by an explosive device planted by bandit terrorists along Bagega Road in the Anka local government area. This incident underscores the persistent and deadly threat posed by armed bandits in the region, who frequently target security personnel and civilians alike.

In a显示 of solidarity, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, led a high-powered delegation comprising state commissioners and local government chairmen to the funeral prayers held at the Zamfara State Police Command Headquarters in Gusau. The ceremony, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, was led by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

On behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal, the SSG offered heartfelt condolences to the Inspector-General, the Zamfara State Police Command, the bereaved families, and the entire police community. He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the deceased eternal rest and to bestow their families with the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. The SSG also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to providing continued support to the families of these fallen heroes.

The SSG further emphasized that this tragic event would not deter the government's efforts; instead, it would strengthen their resolve. He declared that the state would intensify its collaboration with security agencies to eradicate banditry and all other forms of criminality from Zamfara, asserting that victory is assured, "Insha Allah.

" Earlier, Inspector-General Disu commended Governor Lawal for his substantial assistance to the Nigeria Police Force, noting the provision of operational vehicles, gadgets, logistics, and office facilities. The IGP expressed the Force's gratitude for the state government's support, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in the ongoing security operations





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Zamfara Banditry Nigeria Police Force EOD IED Anka Bagega Road Inspector-General Dauda Lawal Abubakar Nakwada

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