Three People Killed in Active Shooting at San Diego's Largest Mosque

Scott Wahl, San Diego police chief, speaks during a briefing on Monday, May 18. Three people have been killed, including a security guard, in an active shooting at the city's largest mosque. Officers forced their way into the building after discovering three bodies outside. At the same time, they were responding to reports of a shooting at the mosque, law enforcement also received calls about another shooting a few blocks away. Moments later, officers were called to a third location where they found a vehicle in the middle of the street with who they believe to be the shooters in this incident - both deceased. The security guard who was killed played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse. The police chief said they were 17 and 19 years old and appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. President Donald Trump described the shooting as a 'terrible situation'.

Scott Wahl, San Diego police chief, speaks during a briefing on Monday, May 18. Three people have been killed, including a security guard , in an active shooting at the city's largest mosque.

Officers forced their way into the building after discovering three bodies outside. At the same time, they were responding to reports of a shooting at the mosque, law enforcement also received calls about another shooting a few blocks away. Moments later, officers were called to a third location where they found a vehicle in the middle of the street with who they believe to be the shooters in this incident - both deceased.

The security guard who was killed played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse. The police chief said they were 17 and 19 years old and appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. President Donald Trump described the shooting as a 'terrible situation'





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Active Shooting Mosque Security Guard Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds President Donald Trump

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