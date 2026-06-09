Three Dead in Nigeria Train Derailment on Warri-Itakpe Corridor

A train derailment in Agbor, Delta State, claimed three lives and triggered a coordinated emergency response involving the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Nigerian Red Cross Society, and state authorities. Injured passengers were hospitalized and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

A tragic train derailment occurred on the Warri-Itakpe corridor in Agbor , Delta State , on Monday evening, resulting in the confirmed deaths of three passengers. The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m., prompting an immediate emergency response.

The Presidency of Nigeria confirmed the accident and stated that all passengers on board have since been accounted for. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) reported that rescue and emergency response teams were deployed to the scene without delay. According to an NRC statement disseminated via the official X handle of the Nigerian Presidency, three fatalities have been confirmed, while authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the derailment and are providing support to those affected.

The NRC has urged the public to rely only on verified information and official updates as investigations proceed. The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) also activated its emergency response protocol. Its volunteers swiftly mobilised to the accident site, collaborating with railway officials, local residents, and various government agencies. The Secretary of the NRCS Delta State Branch, Charles Arinomor, detailed the humanitarian operation in a statement.

He indicated that stranded passengers were evacuated to Agbor town to facilitate the continuation of their journeys. Injured passengers were transported from the scene to Agbor Central Hospital for medical treatment. The Red Cross response encompassed search and rescue operations, first aid administration, and psychosocial support for affected individuals. Mr. Arinomor confirmed that injured casualties were promptly evacuated via government ambulances and are currently receiving medical care at the hospital.

The emergency operation involved medical personnel and other responders working under the oversight of senior state officials, including the Commissioner for Special Duties, the Commissioner of Police, and the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency. Search and rescue activities were suspended at nightfall but were scheduled to resume on Tuesday morning. The combined efforts of the NRC, NRCS, and state authorities underscore a coordinated disaster response.

While the immediate crisis is being managed, the incident raises broader questions about railway safety and infrastructure maintenance on the Warri-Itakpe rail line, a critical transportation artery in the Niger Delta region. The public awaits the findings of the ongoing investigation into the precise cause of the derailment





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Train Derailment Nigeria Warri-Itakpe Agbor Delta State Nigerian Railway Corporation Nigerian Red Cross Casualties Rescue Operation

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