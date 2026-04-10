Three Crowns Milk Launches 2026 Mum of the Year Campaign: Treasure Mum with a Trip to Zanzibar

Three Crowns Milk, a leading dairy brand in Nigeria, announces the 8th edition of its Mum of the Year campaign. This year's theme, 'Treasure Mum with a Trip to Zanzibar,' aims to celebrate and reward mothers for their invaluable contributions to families and communities. The campaign encourages consumers to participate by purchasing Three Crowns products and writing heartfelt notes of appreciation.

Three Crowns Milk , a leading and highly respected dairy brand in Nigeria, is gearing up to launch the 2026 edition of its Mum of the Year ( MOTY ) campaign. This initiative serves as a dedicated platform to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions of mothers who tirelessly dedicate themselves to nurturing their families and shaping their communities.

Now entering its 8th year, the Mum of the Year campaign has steadily grown into a well-recognized platform, honoring the invaluable impact mothers have across Nigeria. Over the course of the campaign, MOTY has celebrated numerous mothers whose sacrifices, resilience, and daily acts of care have consistently served as an inspiration to families and communities across the nation. This enduring legacy reinforces Three Crowns' unwavering commitment to caring for and acknowledging the profound influence mothers exert within their homes and communities. This year's theme, 'Treasure Mum with a Trip to Zanzibar,' has been meticulously designed to reward mothers with unforgettable experiences and create lasting memories. The campaign emphasizes the importance of not only expressing appreciation for mothers through words but also demonstrating it through meaningful gestures. This approach builds upon the campaign's strong foundation, with a renewed emphasis on recognizing the depth of care, strength, and influence that mothers embody daily. It offers families a straightforward and engaging way to express their love and appreciation for their mothers. According to the Marketing Manager, Chioma Igwe, 'The Mum of the Year Campaign presents a distinctive and significant opportunity for Nigerians to honor the extraordinary women who are the anchors of their families and communities. Mums are the hearts of homes, and this initiative reinforces our long-standing dedication to recognizing and supporting their vital role in cultivating healthier and happier families.' The campaign will engage consumers nationwide, inviting them to participate through a simple act of appreciation. Participants need only purchase any Three Crowns product worth ₦5,000. Subsequently, they are encouraged to write a heartfelt note describing their mother using the letters of her name and then submit their entry through the dedicated campaign website, which is www.threecrownsmilk.com. This allows them to enter for a chance to celebrate their mother in a truly special and memorable way. Following the submission period, all entries will undergo a thorough screening and shortlisting process. The finalists will then advance to the grand finale stage. At the grand finale event, three exceptional mothers will be celebrated and rewarded with a dream trip to Zanzibar. In addition, there will be other consolation prizes and gift items to further show appreciation to mothers. Speaking about the campaign, Three Crowns Senior Brand Manager, Adesanjo Oyejide, expressed, 'Mothers play an irreplaceable role in shaping who we are through their sacrifices, strength, and unwavering support. With this year’s theme, ‘Treasure Mum with a Trip to Zanzibar,’ we are going a step further to not only celebrate mothers, but also to give families a simple and meaningful way to show appreciation, while creating an opportunity to reward them with an unforgettable experience.' This year's MOTY campaign continues to provide a vital platform where mothers are seen, appreciated, and celebrated for the everyday roles they play in building stronger families and communities. It inspires more Nigerians to express their love and gratitude through simple, meaningful acts that truly honor the mothers who are at the heart of every home, reinforcing the essential role of mothers in society and promoting a culture of appreciation and recognition





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Three Crowns Milk Mum Of The Year MOTY Mothers Campaign

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