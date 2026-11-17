President Bola Tinubu's presidential rally in Birnin Kebbi drew a massive crowd of APC supporters, with Governor Nasir Idris hosting the event and 2,000 women empowered through the First Lady's initiative.

President Bola Tinubu's presidential rally in Kebbi State on Tuesday attracted a massive crowd of All Progressives Congress supporters, party loyalists and political stakeholders from across the state.

The rally was held at the Haliru Abdu Township Stadium in Birnin Kebbi. The stadium was filled with supporters carrying party flags, banners and campaign materials as they gathered to welcome Tinubu and reaffirm their loyalty to the ruling party. The turnout followed weeks of mobilisation by the state government, APC leadership and various support groups across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Also read 2027: Kebbi more united behind Tinubu than in 2023, says Bagudu

Governor Nasir Idris Hosts Presidential Rally

Governor Nasir Idris, who hosted the President and other top APC leaders, described the massive attendance as a demonstration of the people's support for the party and its leadership. Speaking ahead of the presidential visit, Idris had assured the President that the state was fully prepared to give him a rousing reception. He said the government, party structures and supporters had put necessary arrangements in place to ensure a successful rally.

The President and his entourage were billed to be received in a rousing welcome from party faithful and supporters drawn from the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State and other parts of the country. Among the dignitaries on ground as of 11.30 a.m at the rally were Senator Osita Izunaso, the Managing Director of the North West Development Commission, Abdullahi Maji, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and other political leaders, Kebbi State commissioners and party chieftains.

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The rally, which attracted prominent APC leaders, elected officials and political stakeholders, was also marked by cultural performances and musical entertainment. Popular northern musician Adamu Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, was among the artistes who thrilled the mammoth crowd. A major highlight of the mobilisation was the empowerment of no fewer than 2,000 women at the instance of the First Lady.

First Lady Empowers Two Thousand Women

The empowerment initiative, coordinated by the APC women leadership, was part of efforts to strengthen women's economic participation and mobilise grassroots support for the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections. The First Lady and other women leaders urged women across the country to support the APC and ensure its victory at all levels in the forthcoming elections.

She emphasised the importance of taking the party's campaign beyond political gatherings to markets, hospitals and households, saying women must be reached directly at the grassroots. Also speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the women empowerment initiative as a significant demonstration of the Tinubu administration's commitment to improving the welfare and economic standing of Nigerian women.

She said the First Lady had encouraged women leaders to take empowerment programmes directly to women in their communities, including markets, hospitals and households. According to her, the initiative was unprecedented in its reach and approach, as it sought to ensure that women across the country benefited from targeted interventions rather than limiting empowerment activities to ceremonial gatherings.

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APC Leaders Mobilize Support for 2027

She urged women to reciprocate the gesture by mobilising support for Tinubu and other APC candidates when Nigerians go to the polls in 2027. The rally also provided an opportunity for APC leaders to mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election bid and strengthen the party's political structures ahead of the 2027 elections. The presence of party stakeholders and supporters from different parts of the state underscored the APC's efforts to consolidate its political influence in Kebbi.

The rally further provided an opportunity for APC leaders in Kebbi to consolidate the party's grassroots structures and demonstrate their readiness to secure victory for President Tinubu and Governor Idris. The presidential visit further highlighted the growing political activities in the state as parties intensify preparations for the next general elections.