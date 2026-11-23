Over 12,000 people were evacuated from Don Toliver's concert at Co-op Live in Manchester after an unknown substance caused reported side effects. One person was hospitalized, and more than 50 were assessed at the scene.

More than 12,000 people were evacuated from a Don Toliver concert at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom, after an unknown substance was released, causing reported side effects among the crowd.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2026, prompting a major emergency response. Greater Manchester Police said officers were first notified by venue staff at 10 pm. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, who served as Gold Commander for the incident, confirmed one person was taken to hospital and several others were treated on site. Investigations have begun to determine the nature of the substance.

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Police Commander Prioritizes Attendee Safety

Parker said, Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person who was attending the concert. Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.

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The police chief added, We understand the concern that this incident will have raised, particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it. There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home.

Parker also stated, Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response. We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about. The North West Ambulance Service reported that the incident took place at 10:25 pm.

Emergency Crews Assess Hazmat Symptoms

It deployed several emergency crews, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene. More than 50 people were assessed by clinicians, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. The ambulance service noted that decontamination was being carried out as a precaution, and one patient was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment.

It said, The incident remains ongoing, and our teams remain at the scene assessing and caring for patients. We continue to work closely with emergency service partners while enquiries are carried out to establish what the substance was. Anyone at tonight's event who has since noticed side effects or become ill should seek medical advice.

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Co-op Live Investigates Cause of Incident

Co-op Live, which bills itself as the country's largest live entertainment arena, said it was working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and act appropriately. The venue added, Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP. Toliver, an American singer whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, has collaborated with musicians Travis Scott and Justin Bieber.

He was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous world tour and is scheduled to play at London's O2 Arena on Monday and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday. The incident prompted a large-scale emergency response, with police declaring a major incident to coordinate efforts among emergency services and partner agencies. Attendees who left the event and later felt unwell were advised to seek medical assistance at their local hospital.

The investigation into the substance and how the incident occurred is ongoing.