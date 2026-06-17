Thomas Tuchel says England have right to dream of 2026 World Cup glory but stresses hard work

England manager Thomas Tuchel emphasizes that while dreaming of World Cup victory is legitimate, the team must pair ambition with effort and responsibility, aiming to make the nation proud through their approach and commitment.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has said the Three Lions have every right to dream of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while stressing that ambition must be matched with hard work and responsibility.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Tuchel said England's objective is to compete for the trophy and make the nation proud, but cautioned against unrealistic expectations.

"We dream. We dream. I think we have a right to dream, but we don't want to be delusional," the German coach said.

"We know that it comes with responsibility and the responsibility is on the effort. We want to put the effort in and then deserve the outcome.

" Tuchel noted that no one can guarantee success at a major tournament, but insisted that England would approach the competition with the right mentality and commitment. "I think no one expects us to give a guarantee that we win it. No one expects that we promise to win it," he said.

"But the way we play, the way we arrive and the way we try, I think and I hope that they can feel it and they can be proud of us. " The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager added that bringing joy to England supporters remains a key objective for his team.

Tuchel's remarks reflect growing optimism within the England camp as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico





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