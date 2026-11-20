Thirty countries including Saint Vincent, Guatemala, and Ghana support a new Fossil Fuel Treaty at COP31 to ensure an equitable global transition away from coal, oil, and gas.

Thirty nations have formally committed to advancing the development of a global Fossil Fuel Treaty, signaling a unified push for an orderly and equitable shift away from carbon-intensive energy sources. This significant announcement was delivered on Thursday at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, located in Antalya. The group is actively negotiating how the phase-out of fossil fuels will be integrated into the final summit agreement, aiming to establish a clear legal framework for future action.

Expanding Coalition for Legal Framework

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala, Panama, Kenya, and Ghana are the latest nations to join this expanding coalition developing the proposed international legal instrument. Kevin Hope, the ambassador for finance, climate, and investments for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasized the critical importance of the treaty for countries that face severe climate impacts despite having contributed minimally to global emissions. He stated that these nations are demonstrating the greatest leadership in resolving the crisis even though they bear the least responsibility for causing it.

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Hope explained that while nations have agreed on the necessity of transitioning away from fossil fuels, they currently lack a structured framework to determine who must act first, the required pace of action, and the specific financial support needed. The countries backing this initiative pledged to continue pushing for stronger international cooperation on the fossil fuel transition throughout the COP31 negotiations in Antalya. They aim to use this platform to build momentum for a binding global agreement that addresses historical inequities in climate responsibility.

Impacts on Vulnerable Nations

Edwin Castellanos, Guatemala's environment minister, highlighted the stark contrast between low national emissions and high vulnerability to climate change. Guatemala contributes approximately 0.13 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet suffers disproportionately from environmental disruptions. In 2026, drought conditions reduced river flows by between 30 and 35 percent, causing at least 14 rivers to reach critical levels. These hydrological changes have severely disrupted agriculture, energy production, ecosystems, and local livelihoods across the country.

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Castellanos noted that Guatemala is already taking steps to reduce its emissions, with renewable energy currently accounting for 66 percent of its electricity generation. The country's NDC 3.0 targets an increase in renewable capacity to 80 percent by 2035. However, the minister stressed that the transition away from coal, oil, and gas requires fair rules, predictability, debt relief, and technology transfer, particularly from countries with greater historical responsibility for the climate crisis.

Strategic Pathways and Next Steps

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's minister of environment, science, and technology, stated that her country is supporting the treaty to ensure developing nations have the necessary means to transition. She emphasized that development priorities and equity must remain central to the global shift away from fossil fuels. Ghana is actively participating in Workstream 1 of the Santa Marta Process, which focuses on establishing national and regional pathways for the transition.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's minister for climate change, energy, and environment, argued that the lack of a clear implementation framework has strengthened the case for a new legal instrument. The Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative emerged following years of deadlock at UN climate negotiations over efforts to secure a global phase-out of fossil fuels. The initiative brings together countries, civil society organizations, and indigenous nations advocating for a global transition toward renewable energy.

Future Conferences and Global Cooperation

The first international conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels was held in Colombia, which is spearheading the initiative. The coalition expects to advance discussions through the Santa Marta Process and at the second conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels. This upcoming conference is scheduled to take place in Tuvalu in July 2027. These events serve as key milestones for building the political will and technical details required for a successful global implementation of the treaty.