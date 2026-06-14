Thirteen World Cup Teams Reject UEFA Chief's 'Uninteresting Matches' Remark

A joint statement from 13 World Cup associations, including debutants Cape Verde, Curacao and Uzbekistan, firmly rejects UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin's reported claim that the expanded 48-team tournament will feature many 'completely uninteresting' matches. The statement asserts that every game holds deep significance for their nations and supporters.

A coalition of thirteen World Cup participating football associations issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning recent remarks attributed to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin . Ceferin, as reported by the Slovenian newspaper Delo, had stated that the expanded 48-team World Cup format would result in numerous "completely uninteresting" matches.

The signatory associations, which include debutant nations such as Cape Verde, Curacao, and Uzbekistan, along with federations from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, and South Africa, "respectfully but firmly reject" these comments. Their statement emphasizes that for their countries and communities, there is no such thing as an unimportant match.

They argue that such remarks are deeply disappointing and ignore the immense efforts, sacrifices, and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football administrators, and millions of supporters worldwide. The statement poignantly notes that every team has earned its place on merit, every fan has the right to dream, and every match holds profound significance for people across the globe. Ceferin's reported critique centers on the dilution of quality he associates with the tournament's expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

However, as also noted in the reporting, he was quoted by another Slovenian outlet suggesting the expansion allows smaller nations to participate and feel the pulse of the World Cup, which he called a "big thing.

" When approached for comment by AFP, a UEFA spokesperson did not directly deny the "uninteresting matches" quote but pointed journalists to a prior interview where Ceferin discussed different topics. This juxtaposition of viewpoints highlights the tension between traditional football powerhouses, often concerned with competitive integrity and viewership metrics, and emerging football nations, for whom mere participation represents a historic achievement and a source of immense national pride.

The joint statement from these 13 associations serves as a powerful collective voice defending the inclusive spirit of the expanded tournament against perceived elitism. The controversy underscores a fundamental shift in the global football landscape. The expansion, championed by FIFA, is designed to be more globally inclusive, offering more slots to confederations from Africa, Asia, and CONCACAF.

For many of the debutant and historically less prominent football nations, qualifying for the World Cup is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, capable of inspiring generations and fostering national unity. A match between two such teams, while perhaps lacking the star power of a European or South American heavyweight clash, is a monumental event for their citizens. The commercial and broadcast value of these matches to global audiences in those regions is also substantial.

Ceferin's reported comments, therefore, are not merely a tactical observation but are seen as a dismissal of the broader social and cultural importance of football beyond its traditional centers. The incident reveals an ongoing debate about the purpose of the World Cup: is it primarily a competition to determine the world's best team through the highest possible quality matches, or is it a global festival of sport meant to maximize participation and representation? This 13-nation statement strongly advocates for the latter interpretation





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