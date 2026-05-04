Thierry Henry Declares Premier League Title is Now in Arsenal's Hands

Former Arsenal captain Thierry Henry believes Arsenal now have the upper hand in the Premier League title race following Manchester City's draw with Everton, urging the Gunners to focus on their own games and not City's results.

Thierry Henry , the celebrated former captain of Arsenal , has publicly stated his belief that the Premier League championship is no longer firmly within Manchester City 's control.

His assessment came following a compelling yet ultimately frustrating 3-3 draw for City against Everton on Monday Night Football. The outcome of this match has significantly altered the landscape of the title race, leaving Pep Guardiola's squad trailing Arsenal by five points, although City do possess a game in hand. Henry's analysis centers on a crucial shift in momentum, asserting that Arsenal now holds the decisive advantage as the season approaches its climax.

He emphasized that the pressure has now shifted to Arsenal to capitalize on this opportunity and maintain their lead. Expanding on his viewpoint, Henry highlighted his pre-match predictions, noting that he anticipated City encountering difficulties at Everton and expressing concern regarding their upcoming fixture against West Ham United. He cautioned against premature celebration, stressing that the title race is far from over and that Arsenal must remain focused on their own performance.

Henry pointed to a discernible sense of unease within the City team, observing that they appeared to falter under pressure and inadvertently allowed Everton to regain a foothold in the match. He described the game as becoming increasingly chaotic as a result of City's errors, suggesting a lack of composure in critical moments. This self-inflicted pressure, according to Henry, is a key factor in why the title is now more in Arsenal’s grasp.

He believes City’s implosion at Goodison Park has created a window of opportunity for Arsenal to solidify their position at the summit. Henry’s core message to Arsenal is one of unwavering focus and self-reliance. He urged the Gunners to concentrate solely on securing victories in their remaining matches, dismissing the need to monitor City's results. He firmly stated that Arsenal should not entertain any doubts or uncertainties – there is no room for 'maybe' scenarios.

Instead, they must seize control of their destiny and dictate the outcome of the title race through consistent performance. He believes that by concentrating on their own games and avoiding distractions, Arsenal can maximize their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy. The former striker’s comments reflect a growing sense of optimism among Arsenal supporters, who see this as a genuine opportunity to end their long wait for a league title.

The pressure is now on Mikel Arteta’s team to deliver and prove Henry’s assessment correct, navigating the remaining fixtures with composure and determination. The upcoming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether Arsenal can maintain their advantage and secure the championship, or if Manchester City can recover and reclaim their position at the top of the table. The psychological impact of Henry’s words could also be significant, potentially fueling Arsenal’s confidence and adding to the pressure on City





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