Theatre Command Stateman Verified False Video About Military Welfare Allegedly Circulated By Soldiers

The Theatre Command of the Nigerian Army has released a statement denying the claims in a viral video making allegations about alleged non-payment of allowances and intimidation of a soldier under Operation HADIN KAI. The statement affirms that the video is false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to discredit the military. It further clarifies that all genuine allowances to troops under the operation have been paid up to date, and no outstanding arrears are owed to them.

The Headquarters, Theatre Command, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, has dismissed a viral video alleging non-payment of troops’ allowances and intimidation of a soldier, describing the claims as false, misleading and a deliberate attempt to discredit the military.

The Army said the video circulating on social media misrepresented facts around welfare payments, stressing that all legitimate allowances due to personnel had been settled up to date. In a statement shared on Sunday, signed by the Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Theatre Command insisted there were no outstanding arrears owed to troops under the operation.

The controversy stemmed from an additional incentive paid to troops deployed to secure a critical national asset in Tuba, which it said is separate from regular allowances and subject to funding availability, but preliminary investigations showed the video was not produced by the soldier involved but by a content creator allegedly known for amplifying grievances from dissatisfied individuals within the system. The Army described the circulation of such material as a breach of its social media policy and warned that disciplinary measures would be taken against violations.

Reaffirming its position on troop welfare, the Command said mechanisms were already in place to ensure prompt payment of entitlements through coordination with relevant stakeholders and funding authorities





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