The Women Who Feed Nigeria: Sustaining a Staple Through Labor and Resilience

A deep dive into the world of cassava processing in Nigeria, highlighting the crucial role women play in sustaining the production of garri, a national staple food, and the challenging conditions they face.

Across cassava-producing communities in Nigeria , women are the backbone of the cassava and garri industry, a vital food source for millions. This work is characterized by a complex system of labor, ownership, and machinery, often taking place in challenging conditions – under trees, in makeshift shelters, and within processing centers.

The pervasive smell of fermenting cassava signals the start of the day for women in places like Gabaraku and Gwada, who begin their work before sunrise, equipped with basic tools like buckets and knives. While government-supported processing centers exist, offering improved facilities, a significant amount of labor still occurs outside these centers, relying heavily on manual effort.

Nigeria is the world’s largest cassava producer, generating tens of millions of metric tonnes annually, a large portion of which is transformed into garri, a daily staple for many Nigerians. Women dominate every stage of processing, from peeling and washing to frying and drying, forming the majority of the workforce and sustaining a system heavily reliant on physical labor. This unseen labor ensures the consistent availability of garri in markets and homes nationwide.

The system is layered, encompassing women who own cassava and process it for sale, those who rely on daily wages for peeling, pressing, or frying, and machine owners who provide grating services for a fee. This intricate structure supports the production of one of Nigeria’s most consumed foods. Hauwawu, a 22-year-old mother, exemplifies the daily struggle, peeling cassava under a tree with her four-month-old baby nearby, driven by the need to earn a living.

Halima, 45, has spent years in this work, acknowledging its hardship but emphasizing its necessity for survival. Amina, a mother of eight, highlights the urgency of her labor, stating it’s what keeps her family afloat. The presence of crushing machines offers some relief, but even this is a business for its owner, who charges a fee for each use. Women assist with feeding the machine and carrying the mash, earning small wages.

The machine owner focuses solely on operating the machine, not engaging in the manual labor of peeling or frying. The process continues relentlessly from pressing the grated cassava to removing excess water, and finally to the frying stage. The work is physically demanding and often takes place in harsh conditions. The women’s dedication is fueled by economic necessity and a commitment to providing for their families.

The entire system, from the initial peeling under the trees to the final product reaching consumers, is a testament to the resilience and hard work of Nigerian women. It’s a cycle of labor, survival, and sustenance, deeply embedded in the fabric of rural communities.

The reliance on manual labor, despite the availability of some machinery, underscores the challenges faced by these women and the need for further investment in infrastructure and support systems to improve their working conditions and increase their economic empowerment. The story of cassava processing in Nigeria is not just about a staple food; it’s about the lives, struggles, and unwavering spirit of the women who make it possible





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