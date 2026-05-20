The UK Proposes 'Credit-Driven' Investor Visa for Wealthies Seeking Mega-Investments After Tier 1 Visa Scrapping

The United Kingdom is planning a new investor visa that would allow wealthy foreigners willing to invest at least £5 million into strategically important British industries. This scheme aims to replace the scrapped Tier 1 Investor Visa, which faced criticism due to concerns about money laundering, poor oversight, and politically connected individuals using the scheme.

The United Kingdom is considering a new 'invite-only' residency visa for wealthy foreign investors willing to put in a minimum of £5 million in strategic sectors of the British economy.

The decision represents a significant change in the country's policy on investment migration in response to the scrapping of the Tier 1 Investor Visa in 2022 due to concerns over illicit financial flows, weak oversight, and the misuse of the scheme by politically connected individuals. Under the proposed scheme, qualifying investors would receive up to three years of UK residency in exchange for investments directed towards priority sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, life sciences, and fast-growing technology companies.

Unlike the previous tier, the new pathway is intended to operate on a highly selective invitation basis, allowing British authorities to exercise greater control over the source of capital and the sectors receiving investment allocations. Countries across the globe are intensifying efforts to attract globally mobile wealth to their jurisdictions through various means, including tax incentives, residency pathways, and business-friendly regulatory environments.

The United Arab Emirates has proven particularly successful in this regard, attracting a range of individuals and businesses seeking lower taxes, more flexible residency structures, and other perks. Meanwhile, the UK government is actively seeking to reposition as a leading destination for global capital, hoping to attract entrepreneurs and investors capable of supporting long-term economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

The renewed interest in investor migration is also driven by broader shifts in the global wealth ecosystem, where governments are increasingly tailoring residency programmes to focus on productive economic activity over passive real estate-driven capital inflows. Experts anticipate that this proposal could also pique the interest of high-net-worth individuals across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East who are seeking access to the UK's financial markets, education system, legal infrastructure, and global business network.





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Investor Visa Invitation-Only Residency Long-Term Capital Strategic Investments

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