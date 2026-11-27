The Sun newspaper wins the Print Media Category at the 2026 ReportHer Awards in Ogun State. Organizers highlight the need for better gender representation in Nigerian journalism ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Sun has secured the Print Media Category at the 2026 ReportHer Awards during a ceremony held in Arepo, Ogun State, on Friday. The accolade honors the publication's dedication to enhancing the visibility of women in national news coverage.

ReportHer Awards Winners and Ceremony Details

The third edition of the awards took place alongside a media parley organized by Women Radio 91.7 and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism. The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria claimed the Radio Category, News Central TV won the Television Category, and HumAngle received the Digital Media Award.

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Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, the Chief Executive Officer of Women Radio WFM 91.7 and Executive Director of the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation, addressed the gathering. She revealed that the 2026 competition attracted 311 nominations from journalists and media outlets nationwide.

Okewale-Sonaiya praised the winners for transforming news narratives. She stated that they did not just report events but amplified women's voices and provided value to underrepresented groups in the country.

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Call for Women's Representation in Journalism

Okewale-Sonaiya urged media houses to move beyond depicting women as victims. She emphasized the need to highlight their roles as decision-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and agents of change. This push aligns with broader efforts to improve agenda-setting in newsrooms.

The timing of the awards is critical given the 2027 general elections. Only 1,481 candidates, representing 10.1 per cent of the 14,674 nominees for five major elective offices, are women. Men account for the remaining 89.9 per cent of candidates.

Participants at the parley discussed strategies to address this disparity. They agreed that gender-responsive journalism requires deliberate efforts to profile women at the grassroots level rather than focusing solely on prominent figures.

Journalists' Perspectives on Gender Bias

Josephine Uba, the Veteran journalist and Women's Editor at The Sun, stressed the importance of highlighting community contributions. She noted that women in rural areas significantly contribute to society through family and business roles that often go unnoticed.

Morenike Taire, the Women's Editor at Vanguard, advised patience when interviewing women. She explained that some sources fear public criticism or being quoted out of context. Taire recommended conducting interviews in languages comfortable for the subjects.

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Tessy Igomu, the Deputy Editor of PUNCH's Weekend Titles, echoed these sentiments. Representing Managing Director Dr Adeyeye Joseph, Igomu emphasized the need to challenge gender stereotypes in political coverage. She argued against defining women by marital status.

Future Commitments and Global Context

Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, Director of Programmes at News Central Media Limited, highlighted the editor's role in shaping national conversations. Citing the 2025 Global Media Monitoring Project, she noted that women comprise only 26 per cent of news subjects globally.

Attendees clarified that gender-responsive journalism does not mean lowering editorial standards. Instead, it ensures fair opportunities for women to be heard without preferential treatment. Media representatives pledged to increase coverage of female political aspirants ahead of the 2027 polls.

Organizers stated that participating media organizations will be encouraged to track their progress. They will report on the impact of their commitments at the next edition of the awards. This ensures accountability in the ongoing effort to advance women's representation in Nigerian media.