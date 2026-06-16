The Silent Crisis: Elder Abuse in Africa Amidst Cultural Claims of Reverence

A look at the hidden epidemic of elder abuse, its prevalence, forms, and the contradiction between cultural values and reality in Africa.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed every year on 15 June. It is the only United Nations Day dedicated to exposing the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older people, a crisis that remains largely hidden, even as it affects millions of households around the world.

In 2026, it presents fresh opportunities for communities, advocates, care providers and policymakers to confront a problem that grows more urgent each year, not just on 15th June, but throughout the entire year. After all, elder abuse does not begin or end on a single day.

Elder abuse refers to any single or repeated action, or the failure to act that causes harm or distress to an older person, particularly within a relationship where they should feel safe and able to trust the other person. According to the World Health Organization, around one in six people aged 60 or over experienced some form of abuse in community settings during the previous year.

The numbers climb even higher in institutional environments such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where some surveys show two in three staff members admitting to abusive behaviour. A study in parts of Nigeria, involving participants mostly in their early seventies, found that nearly eight out of every ten older adults had experienced some form of abuse. Elder abuse can take many forms such as physical, emotional, sexual, financial, digital as well as neglect and abandonment.

Regardless of the form, the impact of harm caused by elder abuse is profound with survivors facing higher rates of depression, hospitalisation, and premature death. Aside from the grimmest consequence, the lesser harms and its quiet impacts are often missed or ignored. With the global population of older adults expected to double to two billion by 2050, the urgency of prevention could not be more stark.

If reports from social media and recent findings are anything to go by, then the rise of elder abuse in Africa, despite a cultural identity that is deeply tied to the belief that insulting an elder is unthinkable, reveals a painful contradiction. We recite proverbs about respecting grey hair, but in practice, older adults are increasingly facing ridicule, neglect, exploitation, and emotional harm.

From rural villages to classrooms filled with young learners, the very people we claim to honour are too often dismissed as burdens, mocked for their limitations, or stripped of their dignity in the name of changing times and shifting views. This contradiction is not just a social failing; it is a betrayal of the very foundations of many African societies, where elders were once the custodians of wisdom, history, and community cohesion.

Today, rapid urbanisation, economic pressures, and the erosion of extended family structures have left many older adults vulnerable. In Nigeria, for instance, the breakdown of traditional care systems has been accompanied by a rise in institutional neglect. Many families, struggling with poverty, see their elderly relatives as an additional burden rather than a source of guidance.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed these fault lines, with reports of older adults being left to die alone in care homes or isolated from their families. Yet, the cultural narrative of respect persists, making it difficult for victims to speak out and for society to acknowledge the scale of the problem.

Elder abuse does not always take the overt form of abandoning older adults, inflicting physical harm because they have been accused of being witches or wizards, or subjecting them to degrading treatment such as locking them in rooms or confinement in unhygienic conditions. While these extreme cases do occur and often make headlines, they represent only one end of a much broader spectrum.

Elder abuse can also take quieter, more insidious forms, so subtle that they are easily dismissed as 'You don't know Mama/Papa', 'normal behaviour' or 'family matters.

' It may be the constant belittling of an older person's opinions, the impatience that silences their voice, the financial decisions made without their consent, or the slow erosion of their independence under the guise of helping. Consider the story of Mama Tala, a fictional but representative figure. She used to be the first voice heard at dawn, sweeping the compound and humming the same hymn her mother taught her.

Children once gathered around her for stories, folklores, tales of migration, harvests, and the old festivals that shaped the community. But now, when she steps outside, the children mimic her slow shuffle. Teenagers roll their eyes when she speaks. Last month, her nephew took control of her meagre stipend, insisting he would manage it better.

He now gives her money only when he feels like it. When she protested, he told her she was too old to understand how things work in today's realities. No one in the family house corrected him, no one intervened. After all, they argued that if her biological children had wanted things to be different, they would have stayed in Nigeria instead of leaving things to be managed from abroad or by relatives while she still has living children.

So, Mama Tala sits quietly on her wooden stool, watching a society that claims to revere elders slowly erase her dignity in plain sight. This story depicts what elder abuse may look like. It is not always loud, not always violent, but deeply wounding. The impact of such quiet abuse is profound, leading to depression, loss of self-worth, and even premature death.

Yet, because it does not make headlines, it remains underreported and unaddressed. As the global population ages, the need for comprehensive prevention strategies, including community education, legal protections, and support services, becomes ever more critical. On this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we must commit to listening to the voices of older persons, challenging the cultural complacency that allows abuse to flourish, and building a society where every elder can age with dignity and respect





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elder Abuse World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Nigeria Africa Cultural Contradiction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa repatriates 2,745 foreigners in one weekSouth Africa has repatriated over 2,740 foreigners in one week amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment and government crackdown on illegal immigration.

Read more »

Dangote refinery cuts West Africa fuel import volumesThe Dangote Refinery has significantly reduced West Africa's fuel import volumes by 23%, reshaping regional shipping and trade patterns.

Read more »

Xenophobia: “Our artistes’ gigs are being cancelled across Africa” — South Africa’s Minister of Justice“That's why part of what we are doing is to explain that South Africans are not xenophobic.”

Read more »

Sonko: Senegal vs France World Cup match is Africa beating AfricaSpeaker of Senegal's National Assembly Ousmane Sonko said the FIFA World Cup clash between Senegal and France is more than a football match; whichever team wins, Africa will have beaten Africa. He highlighted the number of players of African origin in the French squad, reflecting Africa's contribution to global talent, and urged deeper reflection on Africa-Europe relations.

Read more »