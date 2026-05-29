The Significance of the 1447AH/2026 Eid al-adha Khutbah

The 1447AH/2026 Eid al-adha khutbah is a significant day for Muslims around the world. It is a day of great joy and celebration as Muslims perform the Eid prayer and sacrifice their offerings to Allah as a form of worship and devotion. The way of Prophet Ibrahim, the close servant of Allah, who submitted and surrendered to the command of Allah along with his son Prophet Ismail, peace be upon them.

The 1447AH/2026 Eid al-adha khutbah is a significant day for Muslims around the world. It is a day of great joy and celebration as Muslims perform the Eid prayer and sacrifice their offerings to Allah as a form of worship and devotion.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said: The greatest day in the sight of Allah, Blessed and Exalted, is the Day of Sacrifice, followed by the Day of Rest. Today, Muslims all around the world follow the command of the Lord of the worlds. Prayer and sacrifice are the most exalted means of drawing close to Allah.

The way of Prophet Ibrahim, the close servant of Allah, who submitted and surrendered to the command of Allah along with his son Prophet Ismail, peace be upon them. Allah commanded His friend Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Prophet Isma'il, and he submitted, obeyed, and complied.

The test and trial demonstrated the immense love for the Lord of the worlds in Prophet Ibrahim's heart, showing that he placed no love or command above that of Allah, not even his son Isma'il. The Muslim believer whose faith is firmly established in his heart and whose love for Allah is immense, his life and death are for Allah.

His own self and everything he owns become insignificant if Allah commands and it pleases Him, because he is certain that his self, wealth, child, and all he possesses are from Allah and His grace. The Muslim believer remembers through the ransom that Allah provided for Prophet Isma'il that he must ransom himself from Allah's punishment.

Did our Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) not say to his beloved daughter Fatimah, may Allah be pleased with her: O Fatimah, save yourself from the Fire, for I do not possess for you the power to avert anything from Allah? Allah has commanded His servants to worship Him alone without associating partners with Him.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said: Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds. He has no partner, and of this I have been commanded, and I am the first of the Muslims. O Allah, this is from You and for You. In the name of Allah, and Allah is the Greatest, then he sacrificed them.

The way of Prophet Ibrahim, the close servant of Allah, who submitted and surrendered to the command of Allah along with his son Prophet Ismail, peace be upon them. Allah commanded His friend Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Prophet Isma'il, and he submitted, obeyed, and complied.

The test and trial demonstrated the immense love for the Lord of the worlds in Prophet Ibrahim's heart, showing that he placed no love or command above that of Allah, not even his son Isma'il. The Muslim believer whose faith is firmly established in his heart and whose love for Allah is immense, his life and death are for Allah.

His own self and everything he owns become insignificant if Allah commands and it pleases Him, because he is certain that his self, wealth, child, and all he possesses are from Allah and His grace. The Muslim believer remembers through the ransom that Allah provided for Prophet Isma'il that he must ransom himself from Allah's punishment.

Did our Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) not say to his beloved daughter Fatimah, may Allah be pleased with her: O Fatimah, save yourself from the Fire, for I do not possess for you the power to avert anything from Allah? Allah has commanded His servants to worship Him alone without associating partners with Him.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said: Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds. He has no partner, and of this I have been commanded, and I am the first of the Muslims. O Allah, this is from You and for You. In the name of Allah, and Allah is the Greatest, then he sacrificed them





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