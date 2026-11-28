The PUNCH secures third consecutive Newspaper and Editor of the Year awards at the 35th Diamond Awards, cementing its media leadership with nine wins out of fifteen nominations in Lagos.

The PUNCH newspaper has solidified its position as the leading print publication in Nigeria by securing both Newspaper of the Year and Editor of the Year titles at the 35th Diamond Awards for Media Excellence. The awards ceremony took place in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, where The PUNCH won these two top honours for the third consecutive year, demonstrating sustained excellence in editorial standards and journalistic integrity.

Dominance in Newspaper and Editor Categories

The PUNCH Editor, Oyetunji Abioye, was named Editor of the Year, outperforming competitors Niyi Adesina of The Nation and Femi Adekoya of The Guardian, who finished as runners-up. This victory marks Abioye's second Editor of the Year title, following his win at the 34th edition of the awards in 2025. At that previous event, Abioye defeated editors from The Nation, ThisDay, Daily Sun, and Premium Times, showcasing consistent recognition across recent award cycles.

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The newspaper's overall performance at the 35th Diamond Awards was marked by significant success, with The PUNCH securing nine awards out of fifteen nominations. This result recorded the highest number of wins and nominations at the colourful ceremony, which was attended by industry leaders and veterans from across the Nigerian media landscape. The comprehensive sweep highlights the publication's strength across diverse reporting fields, from hard news to investigative features.

Journalistic Excellence Across Reporting Categories

Victor Ayeni, The PUNCH Weekend Chief Correspondent, won the Solid Minerals Development Reporting award for his report titled "Deadly Pits: Sad Tales of Workers Dying in Illegal Mines," also referred to as "Deadly Pits: The Dangers of Illegal Mining in Nigeria." Adesola Ikulajolu of BBC News Pidgin emerged as the runner-up in this competitive category, recognizing the growing concern over safety standards in Nigeria's informal mining sector.

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Abiodun Adewale, The PUNCH Senior Correspondent, took home the Sports Reporting award with his piece "Sports vs Plastic: The New Global Contest Redefining Waste Recycling." Peter Akinbo of The PUNCH and Taiwo Alimi of The Nation were named runners-up. Akinbo's report, titled "Despair to Glory: Nigeria's Para-Athletes' Journeys from Hospital Beds to Podiums," provided a compelling narrative on the challenges and triumphs of Nigerian athletes with disabilities.

Awards in Editorial Writing and Judiciary Reporting

The PUNCH earned the first runner-up position in the Editorial Writing category for its entry "Exclusive Breastfeeding: Melate Lagos." Leadership newspaper won this category, while The Nation emerged as the second runner-up. This recognition underscores the publication's ability to influence public discourse on critical health and social issues through well-crafted editorial content.

Joseph Jibueze won the Judiciary Reporting award with his report "The Judgment Won, Justice Lost: Inside Nigeria's Broken Enforcement System." Former PUNCH journalist Godfrey George and Daniel Ojukwu were named runners-up in this category. George's report, titled "Accidental Discharge: Grieving Families Helpless as Killer Cops Revel in Freedom," highlighted systemic issues within the justice and law enforcement sectors.

Health, Investigative, and Photography Honours

Idowu Abdullahi of PUNCH Healthwise and Mustapha Usman of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting were named runners-up in the Health Reporting award. The award was won by Premium Times journalists Oladeinde Olawoyin and Folashade Ogunrinde for their reports on lead poisoning from battery recycling. Abdullahi's report, "Transplant Costs Choke Families as Kidney Failure Rises Among Youths," shed light on rising healthcare costs affecting young Nigerians.

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Chinagorom Ugwu of Premium Times won the Investigative Reporting award for "The Serial Certificate Forger in President Tinubu's Cabinet." Former PUNCH journalist Sodiq Ojurongbe and Nurudeen Akewushola of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting were runners-up. Ojurongbe's report, "Monument of Waste: N41bn Akwa Ibom Specialist Hospital With Rotting Facilities," exposed significant infrastructure and management issues in public health facilities.

Former PUNCH journalist Ibrahim Adam won the News Photography award, with Segun Odunayo of Digital PUNCH and Akeem Salau of Vanguard as runners-up. The PUNCH also received recognition in the Informed Commentary category, with Senior Correspondent Stephen Angbulu nominated for his piece "Aso Rock's Overnight Road Miracle and the Rest of Us." This nomination was shared with Dakuku Peterside of Leadership and Faith Omoboye of BusinessDay, reflecting the publication's continued engagement with national political and developmental issues.