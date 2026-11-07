The Perfect Spec, faith-based rom-com from Kinsman Studios, to hit cinemas

The Perfect Spec, a faith-based romantic comedy from Kinsman Studios, explores Christian dating and romantic expectations. Directed by Michelle Bello, it stars Bamike Adenibuyan, Vine Olugu and Samuel Limoblaze Onwubiko.

The Perfect Spec, an upcoming faith-based romantic comedy from Kinsman Studios, explores the complexities of Christian dating, romantic expectations and the search for lasting love.

The film is directed by Michelle Bello. The movie stars Bamike Adenibuyan, Vine Olugu and international gospel singer Samuel Limoblaze Onwubiko. It is written and produced by Ololade Okedare and Ayobola Eniola. The story follows Oye, a 32-year-old overachiever known as a Jesus Baby.

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Oye Navigates Romantic Challenges And Church Expectations

Her latest heartbreak leaves her determined to give up on men. However, her resolve is tested when a jolly guardian angel turns her world upside down. Caught between an ideal church boy, a childhood crush who meets all her expectations and a charming client, Oye must confront her fears and desires. She must also navigate her church's prophetic #100KingdomMarriages season before the end of the year.

The supporting cast includes Segilola Ogidan, Seun Ajayi, Nonso Odogwu, Vera Ephraim, Shamz Garuba, Ifeanyi Kalu, Tolu Odewumi, Gbemi Akinlade and Fiyinfoluwa C.P. Okedare. Gbolahan Gafar also serves as producer. Ajoke Silva and Soji Jacobs are executive producers under their production banner, Lufodo Productions.

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Other executive producers are Tochukwu MACFOY, popularly known as drfoy, and Ewoma Luther-Abegunde. Speaking about the film, Okedare said it was created for young singles navigating love, faith and the often-unspoken pressures surrounding relationships within the church. She said the story was inspired in part by kingdom-marriage prophecies associated with Pastor Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge, exploring the desire to discern God's direction in matters of the heart.

Filmmaker Honours Mother Through Personal Love Story Message

Okedare added that the film also carries a personal message about love across generations. She revealed that she wrote it partly to honour her mother, a widow who feared opening her heart to love again because of societal expectations. She expressed hope that the film would remind audiences that love, regardless of the season of life, deserves grace, courage and compassion.

Eniola said the filmmakers wanted to tell a story that would resonate with people who had prayed about love, questioned their choices or wondered why finding the right partner could be complicated. She added that the film examines the tension between what people want, what they believe they should want and what happens when life departs from their expectations.

The Perfect Spec offers a humorous take on Christian dating culture, the pressure to find a suitable partner and the tension between personal expectations and faith. It is set to be one of the films to watch in cinemas this November.