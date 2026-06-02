The Perennial Betrayal: Nigerian Politicians and Their Victims

A critical look at how Nigerian politicians exploit their supporters during primaries, only to abandon them after winning power, using examples of defections and unfulfilled promises.

It is strangely amusing how some Nigerians attack themselves on digital platforms and open discussions when fighting for or defending the people they perceive as political messiahs, tribal redeemers and turnaround experts, gloating as new-day nationalists.

It is just a case of perception, as this class of political leaders has never failed to undermine any likelihood of a breakthrough we sometimes accidentally bump into. Some Nigerians would easily have come to blows if such opportunities had presented themselves. I wish they had a better understanding of the brand of leaders they want to kill themselves for - that this class are not bothered about them but the satisfaction of their lustful passion.

Nothing better exposes the unity of the conspiracy among Nigerian politicians against the citizens than the recent and ongoing primaries of the same big political family mushrooming under the umbrella of different names, just for the sake of differentiation. The primaries of the parties, sadly, once again, expose the fact that for Nigerian politicians, no matter how passionate they appear to be about service, the ultimate motive is the satisfaction of a personal political and mostly financial agenda.

A close friend, who is now late, told me, in a voice lazed with disappointment, how he relocated from his state to Benin, the Edo State capital, to support the election of a governorship candidate of one of the top contending parties. His candidate won eventually. A few weeks after the election, he could no longer get across to the now sitting governor, through whatever means. E don cast!

I remember a politics professional (are you confused? ) who later became a minister in charge of the megaphones of the party and the government at different times. Despite not having met in the physical or spiritual, we were like buddies on the telephone. When his party was jostling for the Villa, he would call regularly throughout the day seeking assistance for certain stories or reactions to be published online.

As the Online editor, the newspaper's digital platform equally needed the two-fighting stories to grow traffic. Soon after the big man got to the office, my desire to get exclusive government stories and confirmation from his office became elusive. The telephone, with the same number (for emphasis), continued to ring without a hitch, but no one was ever at the other end to answer.

Deliberately, I will avoid concentrating on mentioning personal names in order not to undermine the message intended to be passed across. Where necessary, though, trust me, the names would be mentioned, without any apology.

I'm aware that you might have been wondering why the earthquake of defection has been so loud after the primaries of the political parties, not just in the major parties - All Progressives Congress, African Democratic Congress, and the National Democratic Coalition - but in the disintegrated Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, among other mushrooming parties. You may be tempted to fall into deception, thinking that the swiftness of the cross-carpeting of most political heavyweights after being outmanoeuvred in their anticipated political targets in the highly contentious primaries is because of you.

Fa..fa..foul! A former Deputy Senate President, who was accused of being the brain behind the disgusting mace theft in the Senate in the past administration, japaed to the NDC less than 24 hours after he lost his senatorial ticket bid to his former state governor.

A former speaker of the House of Assembly in the state, who has been an executive director of a Federal Government's maritime agency for about eight years, suddenly discovered that he was no longer needed in his former party simply because he lost his bid to pick the ticket to contest his district's senatorial election. He had to head for the NDC after his defeat to pursue his political career.

It was not only in Delta State where there was a political combustion due to the loss of the primaries. In Gombe State, a former minister, reputed to be a religious fanatic with a controversial professorship, who could not pick his party's governorship ticket, headed for the NDC to grab the waiting opportunity in the party.

Our dear governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, took time off the trauma of the abduction of scores of children and teachers in his state to accept the adoption of the Allied Peoples Movement as its presidential candidate. Don't forget that our dear governor had plotted to railroad the splinter group of the PDP into a blind alliance with the APM, all alone!

When his name failed to feature in the calculation of the factions in his beloved party, Makinde embraced the easiest of soft landings by landing the topmost ticket of the APM. The presidential ticket of an obscure platform is definitely better than being the de facto candidate of a non-existent party. These episodes illustrate a recurring pattern: politicians use their followers as stepping stones, discard them once in power, and switch parties without any ideological commitment.

The electorate must see through these charades and demand accountability, rather than fighting blindly for leaders who see them as mere tools. Only then can Nigeria break free from the cycle of betrayal and move towards genuine democratic progress





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