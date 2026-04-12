The Pagan Origins of Easter: A Critical Examination of Tradition

This article examines the historical roots of Easter, arguing that its origins lie in pagan traditions rather than biblical mandates. The author analyzes the linguistic inconsistencies in Bible translations, traces the festival's connections to the worship of pagan deities like Ashtoreth (Ishtar) and Nimrod, and critiques related practices such as hot-crossed buns and Lent. It calls for a critical re-evaluation of Easter celebrations in light of scriptural principles.

The text presents a critical analysis of the Christian observance of Easter , arguing that it is not a holy day ordained by the Bible but rather a pagan festival subtly integrated into Christianity . The author begins by highlighting the absence of the word “ Easter ” in most English Bible translations, including the revised New King James Version, pointing out its presence only in the King James Version and subsequently removed.

The core argument rests on the historical roots of Easter, tracing it back to the pagan worship of Ashtoreth (Ishtar), the “Queen of Heaven” and goddess of fertility, and her son Nimrod. The author connects Easter traditions, such as the hot-crossed buns decorated with solar crosses and the 40-day mourning period, to ancient pagan practices. The text cites scriptural passages from Jeremiah, Judges, 1 Samuel, and Ezekiel to support the condemnation of idolatry and the worship of foreign gods, arguing that Easter celebrations inherently violate biblical principles. Furthermore, the text extends its critique to Lent, a period of fasting and prayer preceding Easter, asserting that it too lacks scriptural basis and originates from pagan traditions. It emphasizes the pagan origins of Easter, linking it to the worship of the sun god and the goddess of fertility, highlighting the practices that were common in ancient Babylon and other cultures. The author encourages readers to question the origins of their religious practices and to seek a deeper understanding of biblical truth.\The author further delves into the origin of Easter symbols and customs. The hot-crossed buns are discussed as being consecrated to the goddess of the sunrise in ancient Greece. The author links the mourning for Tammuz, another aspect of the Easter celebration, to Ashtoreth. The text also mentions the connection of Lent to pagan practices, pointing out that neither the word nor the custom appears in the Bible. The author references Ezekiel 8:16-17, showcasing practices of idol worship that are inconsistent with Christian doctrines, and Jeremiah 7:17-20 and Judges 2:13-14, which condemn idolatry. The author concludes by encouraging a re-evaluation of traditional practices in light of the scriptures.\The essence of the argument is to demonstrate how deeply intertwined pagan traditions are with the celebration of Easter. The author uses historical context, linguistic analysis of biblical translations, and direct quotes from the Bible to make their case. They claim that the incorporation of pagan elements has diluted the original message of Christianity. The text does not shy away from using strong language to express their conviction on the subject. The author clearly wants to encourage the readers to critically examine their beliefs and question the traditions they are part of. By highlighting what they regard as the pagan origins of Easter, they hope to persuade readers to reconsider the practice. The author also includes the example of Lent to suggest that other traditions may also have a similar origin, and encourages an overall shift away from non-scriptural practices





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