The Obama Presidential Center: A Beacon for Democracy in Challenging Times

The Obama Presidential Center, with its focus on democratic foundations, serves as a timely reminder of the ideals of governance by the people, for the people, amidst global democratic backsliding.

Across the globe, the alarm bells about democratic backsliding have reverberated for some time. At a time where concerns about deterioration of democracy have been topmost on the global agenda, the Obama Presidential Center and its focus on the foundations of democracy is a timely reminder about the roots, underlying ideals and rudimentary expectations of democratic governance.

By focusing on America's journey, his own journey and the principles espoused by the founding fathers, the Obama Presidential Center invites the world to ponder over the richness and promise of government of the people, by the people and for the people. In this sense, the center has the potential to re-ignite global belief in values such as unity, patriotism, selflessness and service.

We, the people of the world, must fully confront the challenges we face in our democracies and be willing or prepared to have honest conversations about how to make progress. The Obama Presidential Center provides the space and impetus to do so. That the Obama presidential campaign was an era defining moment in political history is a settled issue. Hope, inclusivity, unity, empowerment and change were the elemental totems of Barack Obama's campaign and administration.

A campaign which inspired and empowered people across the world should be protected, studied and preserved. The Obama Presidential Center will ensure that generations will learn about the polices of decency, the power of words and the potential that political campaigns have to arouse citizens to action, ignite change and embolden action.

For instance, the Toward A More Perfect Union exhibit in the Obama Presidential Center Museum will be a constant reminder for nations to remain relentless and unyielding in the march towards an excellent democracy. It will stand as an enduring testament to the power of community or collectivism, demonstrating that people from diverse backgrounds, experiences and ethnicities can come together to do the improbable.

The Democracy in Action Lab at the Presidential Center will help to empower young people from all over the world to become better citizens and leaders. Don Wilson, who served as the official archivist of the United States of America, once wrote that presidential libraries or centers are less monuments to great men than classrooms of democracy.

The Obama presidential center will serve as an opportunity to raise public consciousness about the tenets, challenges and importance of nationhood, citizenship, development and governance and what these mean within our own countries and spaces. The center's vision as communicated on its website includes working to build democratic knowledge, behavior and skills, connect people with like-minded democratic values worldwide, champion shared community values and advocate for a better world.

The center is 95 percent digital, meaning one does not have to physically be in Chicago to access its library materials or gain valuable resource materials for leadership and cross-sector learning. This accessibility ensures that the lessons of democracy are available to all, fostering a global community dedicated to improving governance and civic engagement





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