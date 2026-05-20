The Nigerian Labour System's Challenge to Maternal Health: A Missed Public Health Intervention

The Nigerian Labour Act's inadequate leave provisions for mothers, combined with the lack of guaranteed paternity leave, puts millions of women at risk of severe health issues during and after childbirth. This policy gap creates a missed public health intervention, leading to untreated postpartum depression (PPD) and delayed recovery. A cohesive maternal health strategy is necessary to redistribute caregiving responsibilities during the postpartum period and provide a protected public window for women's health.

In Nigeria, a woman is legally expected to return to work after childbirth, without a proper recovery period, putting her at risk of severe physical and psychological health issues.

Despite high maternal mortality rates, the country’s labor system offers inadequate leave for mothers, but almost nothing for fathers. Millions of Nigerian women are forced to navigate the critical postpartum period without adequate support, leading to untreated PPD and delayed recovery. The current legal framework isolates mothers, exacerbating stress and sleep deprivation. This policy gap creates a missed public health intervention, with negative impacts on maternal health, child health, and development.

Moving beyond the current framework and implementing a unified parental leave standard could help address these issues and improve maternal health outcomes in Nigeria





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Maternal Health Postpartum Depression Caregiving System Legal Framework Paternity Leave

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