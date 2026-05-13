The Impact of Ego on Creative Collaborations in the Nigerian Music Industry

Afrobeats stars Joeboy and Wizkid Chan open up about the challenges of artistic collaboration, highlighting how competitiveness and ego often stifle creativity within the industry.

The vibrant landscape of the Nigerian music industry, particularly the Afrobeats genre, has witnessed an unprecedented surge in global popularity over the last decade. Central to this expansion has been the practice of artistic collaboration, which allows musicians to merge their unique sounds, reach new audiences, and create synergistic hits that resonate across borders.

However, beneath the surface of these polished hits lies a complex web of professional tension and personal pride. In a revealing dialogue during a recent appearance on Cool FM Lagos, renowned Afrobeats singer Joeboy and his colleague, Wizkid Chan, shed light on a growing concern within the industry: the detrimental effect of ego on the collaborative process.

Joeboy pointed out that the competitive nature of the music business often seeps into the recording studio, transforming what should be a creative partnership into a battle for dominance. He observed that some artists approach a feature not as an opportunity to enhance a track, but as a contest to see who can deliver the most impressive performance. For Joeboy, this mindset is counterproductive to the actual goal of music production.

He expressed a strong preference for working with individuals with whom he shares a genuine friendship or a cordial relationship. By prioritizing emotional connection and mutual trust, he believes that the poisonous element of inner competition can be neutralized. Joeboy explained his philosophy quite clearly, stating that when he invites another artist to feature on his song, his primary objective is for that guest to outshine him.

In his view, the feature exists precisely because the guest brings a skill or a vibe that the lead artist cannot replicate. Therefore, wanting the collaborator to be the star of their verse is not a sign of weakness, but a strategic move to ensure the song reaches its highest potential. Complementing this view, Wizkid Chan provided a more technical critique of how ego manifests during the recording process.

He lamented the tendency of some artists to overstep their boundaries by attempting to direct the creative output of their collaborators. According to Wizkid Chan, the essence of a collaboration is the fusion of two distinct artistic identities. When an artist attempts to dictate how another person should perform or tries to force them to adopt a specific style, it strips the collaborator of their authenticity.

He argued that the reason for seeking a feature is to capture a sound or a perspective that the original artist lacks. To interfere with that process is to defeat the purpose of the collaboration entirely.

Furthermore, he highlighted a particularly frustrating trend where artists rewrite their verses after hearing their collaborator's part, simply because they feel the other person sounded better. This reactive approach, driven by insecurity and ego, turns the studio into a competitive arena rather than a sanctuary for art. The insights shared by these two artists suggest a broader systemic issue within the Nigerian music scene, where the drive for individual stardom sometimes eclipses the collective progress of the genre.

When ego takes the driver's seat, the music suffers, as the final product becomes a compromise of conflicting interests rather than a seamless blend of talents. The global success of Afrobeats depends on the ability of its stars to innovate and experiment. If the culture of collaboration remains mired in competitiveness, the industry risks stagnating. True artistic growth occurs when creators are secure enough in their own talent to allow others to shine.

By shifting the focus from who is the better artist to what is the better song, the industry can foster an environment of genuine support and innovation. Ultimately, the conversation between Joeboy and Wizkid Chan serves as a call for humility and professional maturity. It emphasizes that the most successful collaborations are those built on respect, autonomy, and a shared vision.

For the Afrobeats movement to continue its ascent on the world stage, artists must learn to view their peers as partners in progress rather than rivals in a race. The beauty of music lies in its diversity, and that diversity is best celebrated when artists are free to be themselves without the shadow of ego looming over the microphone.

By embracing the strengths of others, Nigerian artists can create a legacy that transcends individual accolades and defines a golden era of sonic exploration





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