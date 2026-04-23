The Illusion of Unity: Examining the Democratic Costs of Consensus Candidacy in Nigeria

The article analyzes the implications of selecting Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) as a consensus candidate in Nigeria, arguing that while it may offer short-term political benefits, it undermines democratic principles by bypassing open competition, eroding internal party democracy, and potentially diminishing accountability. It also highlights Nigeria's positive aviation safety audit score.

The pursuit of a consensus candidate in Nigeria n politics, often framed as a path to unity and stability, warrants a critical examination of its implications for democratic principles.

While the selection of Olamilekan Adeola, widely known as Yayi, as a consensus candidate may be welcomed by some, particularly within the Yewa community as a long-awaited recognition of their political significance, it simultaneously represents a concerning trend towards the normalization of political coronation rather than genuine democratic competition. The core tenet of democracy lies not solely in the eventual victor, but fundamentally in the process through which that victor is determined.

The bypassing of established democratic mechanisms like primaries and open contests diminishes the role of party members, transforming them from active participants into passive observers. This erosion of internal party democracy breeds apathy, disengagement, and ultimately, a deep-seated distrust in the political system. The perception of imposition is a significant drawback of consensus candidacy. Regardless of intent, such candidates often appear as the result of closed-door negotiations among a select elite, a decision imposed upon the broader electorate.

This inherently undermines the candidate’s credibility and the legitimacy of the entire process, creating a deficit that extensive post-selection campaigning struggles to overcome. Furthermore, the accountability of a consensus candidate is often questionable. Leaders who emerge through competitive processes are typically more responsive to the needs of the electorate, having earned their mandate through direct engagement and demonstrable performance.

A consensus candidate, however, may feel a stronger sense of obligation to the power brokers who orchestrated their selection, potentially prioritizing their interests over those of the people they are meant to serve. The sidelining of other qualified aspirants not only stifles healthy competition but also discourages future participation, effectively turning politics into a closed shop rather than a vibrant marketplace of ideas. This loss of talent and diverse perspectives ultimately diminishes the quality of governance and erodes public trust.

The long-term consequences of consistently prioritizing consensus over competition are particularly alarming. What begins as a strategy for unity can inadvertently sow the seeds of deeper division. Those who feel excluded or overlooked may not openly express their discontent, but their quiet withdrawal or passive resistance can weaken the party from within.

More importantly, the normalization of consensus candidacy as a default approach sets a dangerous precedent, conditioning both political actors and the public to accept predetermined outcomes rather than embracing the principles of open and fair competition. This gradual erosion of democratic practice poses a significant threat to the integrity of Nigeria’s political system.

While the emergence of Yayi as a consensus candidate may offer short-term political expediency and regional satisfaction, it raises fundamental questions about the health and future of Nigerian democracy. True democracy demands that outcomes reflect the genuine will of the people, achieved through a transparent, inclusive, and competitive process. The focus should be on strengthening democratic institutions and fostering a political culture that values participation, accountability, and the free exchange of ideas.

In a separate development, Nigeria has achieved a commendable score of 91.4% in a recent aviation safety audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), demonstrating significant progress in ensuring the safety and security of its air travel sector





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Nigeria Democracy Consensus Candidate Politics Yayi ICAO Aviation Safety Political Inclusion

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