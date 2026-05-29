The Gambia Appoints Foreign Special Prosecutor, Raising Questions About National Ownership

President Adama Barrow has sworn in British Barrister Martin Hackett as The Gambia's Special Prosecutor, covering serious human rights violations under Yahya Jammeh's rule. Despite prioritizing Gambians for key positions, Hackett's appointment has sparked debate about the principle of national ownership in the country's transitional justice framework.

President Adama Barrow has strengthened The Gambia 's transitional justice efforts by swearing in British Barrister Martin Hackett as the country's Special Prosecutor . Hackett's mandate covers serious human rights violations and international crimes committed under Yahya Jammeh's rule from 1994 to 2017, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances.

He will serve both the Special Criminal Division of the High Court and the ECOWAS-backed Special Tribunal for The Gambia. However, his appointment has raised questions about the principle of national ownership that has characterized The Gambia's transitional justice framework. While the 2024 Special Accountability Mechanism Bill and other laws prioritize Gambians for key positions, Hackett's appointment is an exception.

The Gambia has a rich history of producing internationally recognized jurists, such as Fatou Bensouda, Hassan Jallow, and Abubacarr Tambadou, making the lack of Gambian applicants for the Special Prosecutor position notable. Comparatively, other countries have balanced international expertise with domestic ownership through joint or co-prosecutorial arrangements.

The Gambian decision to appoint a foreign Special Prosecutor could potentially weaken the principle of national ownership, although Hackett's appointment may also be tied to the need for donor confidence, technical expertise, and political neutrality. Appointing Gambian deputies could help address concerns about national ownership





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The Gambia Transitional Justice Special Prosecutor Martin Hackett National Ownership

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