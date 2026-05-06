The Fragile Unity of the Nigerian Opposition: A Cycle of Chaos and Ambition

An analysis of the failed attempts by opposition leaders to create a united front against the ruling APC, highlighting the systemic instability and transactional nature of Nigerian politics.

On Saturday, April 25, a significant gathering took place in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. Leading political figures from the opposition, most notably Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi, came together to announce what they termed the Ibadan Declaration .

This event was framed as a historic commitment to forge a unified front capable of challenging the All Progressives Congress and its perceived failures in governance. For many observers and hopeful citizens, this moment felt like a long-overdue awakening for a political landscape that had been fragmented for years. The gathering, held under the umbrella of the African Democratic Congress, seemed to offer a glimmer of hope for a credible alternative to the current administration.

The timing was particularly poignant, following a Supreme Court ruling that had recently stabilized the leadership of the ADC, suggesting that the foundation for a serious political challenge was finally being laid. However, the honeymoon period of this supposed alliance was remarkably short. Within a week of the optimistic declarations in Ibadan, the unity began to crumble, replaced by a rushed and opportunistic merger under the banner of the National Democratic Party.

This rapid shift revealed the shallow nature of the commitment made by the opposition leaders. The new alliance almost immediately descended into a state of turmoil, marked by overlapping interests, legal disputes, and a general sense of confusion. In a particularly striking example of the chaos, reports emerged of a single individual attempting to serve as a legal advisor to multiple opposing parties simultaneously.

This sequence of events raises critical questions about whether the opposition is engaged in a serious political project or merely a disorganized exercise in business incorporation. The transition from the ADC to the NDP suggests that the opposition is not driven by a shared vision for the country, but rather by a transactional scramble for power where loyalty is fluid and principles are secondary.

It is a pattern of behavior that leaves the electorate questioning the sincerity of those who claim to fight for the common good. The current state of the opposition reflects a broader crisis of morality and ideology within the Nigerian political system. The desire for change among the Nigerian populace is undeniable, yet the alternative being presented is one built on shifting sands and inconsistent promises.

The naked pursuit of power has eclipsed any semblance of political principle, mimicking the very tactics of the ruling party that the opposition claims to despise. This cycle of betrayal and strategic repositioning is not new, but its brazenness has reached an unprecedented level. While it is common to blame external institutions like the Independent National Electoral Commission or the judiciary for the failures of the democratic process, the primary responsibility lies with the political actors themselves.

An opposition that cannot maintain internal order or foster trust among its own members lacks the moral authority to lead a nation. If a movement is characterized by instability and internal strife, it cannot realistically expect to govern a complex and diverse nation like Nigeria. Looking back at the 2023 elections, it is evident that the triumph of the ruling party was not solely due to its own strengths, but was significantly aided by the disarray of the opposition.

Internal betrayals and shifting loyalties played a decisive role in the outcome, rewarding those who prioritized personal gain over collective success. This has established a dangerous precedent where the end is seen as justifying the means, further poisoning the political environment. The excuses offered for the current instability—such as toxicity within parties or the fear of being denied tickets—only serve to deepen public skepticism.

If the opposition continues to jump from one leaking vessel to another, it is unrealistic to expect the Nigerian people to board such a precarious ship. True change requires a foundation of integrity and steadfastness, qualities that are currently absent in the scramble for the presidency. The opposition must realize that incompetence disguised as victimhood will not win over a populace that is tired of political theater and desperate for genuine leadership





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