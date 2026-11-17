The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church has removed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor, citing a recorded succession video from the late founder and concerns over his recent remarriage.

The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has removed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as its Senior Pastor with immediate effect. This decisive action was announced on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, following a thorough review of the church's constitution and a newly discovered video recording.

The board cited inconsistencies between Odukoya's appointment and the succession arrangements made by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, before his death. The decision aims to uphold the church's institutional integrity and respect the late founder's stated intentions for leadership transition. In a formal press release, the Board of Trustees stated that the move was an institutional step taken to preserve the successions the founder established prior to his demise in 2023.

Also read Fountain of Life Church Rejects Removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, Cites Invalid Board Decision

Odukoya Removed As Senior Pastor

The statement read, "Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately.

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" The trustees emphasized that this was not a hasty decision but a result of careful consideration of relevant constitutional provisions and recorded instructions. Founded in 1992 by the late Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, the Ilupeju-based ministry had appointed Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor in September 2023. This appointment occurred shortly after his father's death in August 2023 and was described by the board as a good-faith move to ensure continuity during a transitional period.

However, the trustees later alleged that this appointment was based on an incomplete version of events presented by Odukoya at the time. Central to the removal is a video recording made in December 2021 at the request of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. According to the board, Jimmy Odukoya filmed the video himself but failed to present it when the Board initially enquired about succession instructions.

The statement noted, "Unfortunately, it was not presented to the Board when enquiry was made as to whether the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had left succession instructions.

Video Exposes Succession Dispute

" This omission, they argued, led to the wrongful appointment of Odukoya. According to the Trustees, the late founder named a different successor in the recording. While the Board did not disclose the identity of this individual, they stated that the founder assigned Jimmy Odukoya solely as the assistant to his chosen successor in matters of administration and as the head of the youth church.

The board confirmed that months of private mediation involving respected fathers of the faith failed after Odukoya rejected their counsel. Beyond the constitutional succession dispute, the Board directly referenced the public controversy sparked by Odukoya's recent remarriage. On Sunday, 1 November 2026, Odukoya introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, to the congregation.

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Remarriage Triggers Public Controversy

He had previously teased the union online with a photo of wedding bands captioned "To New Beginnings" and stated the marriage was blessed in the United States by Pastor Tunde Bakare. The announcement triggered intense debate across Nigerian social media and Christian circles. This scrutiny was intensified when an older interview featuring Odukoya and his former wife, Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko, went viral.

In the clip, Sade asked how she acted during disagreements, and Odukoya described her behavior, which included insisting she was fine while visibly upset before telling him he was no longer her friend. The couple shares two children together. Addressing the fallout, the Board distanced the church from the marriage, stating it was contrary to the teachings of the Church and the values of the Founders.

They noted that these developments caused distress among members and brought the Church into public controversy. The Board stated, "The Board is also deeply concerned about recent developments, including Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage and its public blessing.

Board Urges Peace And Unity

" Reassuring worshippers, staff, and partners, the Board maintained that there is no governance vacuum within the ministry. They urged members to remain prayerful, peaceful, and united as arrangements are finalized to implement the late founder's stated leadership structure. The trustees affirmed that the church's mission and founding vision transcend individual officeholders. As of press time, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had yet to issue an official public response to the Board's claims and removal notice.

The Nation Newspaper reported on the announcement, confirming that the board has not yet announced who would succeed Jimmy as Senior Pastor. The decision stands as a significant shift in the leadership landscape of one of Nigeria's prominent churches.