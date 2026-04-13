The Decline of Discourse: Bigotry and the Media in Nigeria

This article examines the concerning trend of divisive rhetoric and the lack of critical engagement in Nigerian broadcast media, especially during political discussions. The author uses the example of a recent statement by Kenneth Okonkwo, a former Nollywood actor turned politician, to illustrate the issue. The article critiques the media's failure to challenge inflammatory statements, the prevalence of ethnic rhetoric, and the negative consequences for informed public discourse and national unity. The piece advocates for a higher standard of critical engagement from media outlets.

The Nigerian media landscape, particularly within political discourse , is increasingly plagued by a disturbing trend: the prevalence of divisive rhetoric and the apparent lack of critical engagement by media outlets. This essay reflects on the worrisome pattern of ethnic baiting and the alarming absence of meaningful pushback against such pronouncements. The focus is not solely on individuals, but on the larger systemic issues that contribute to the erosion of informed public discourse and the potential dangers inherent in such trends.

Recently, the author observed a statement from Kenneth Okonkwo, a political figure with a history of affiliations across various political parties, that embodies the problem. Okonkwo's comments, delivered on national television, are quoted: 'We are Igbos… we hunt for our food… we are not vultures… those who endorsed Tinubu are slaves, not genuine Igbo people.' The author’s reaction was one of dismay, not only at the content of Okonkwo’s statement but also at the platform on which it was delivered. This is a common and growing phenomenon; the broadcast media seems to be playing host to a chorus of opinions that are often characterized by a lack of substance, an overabundance of certainty, and a casual embrace of ethnic divisiveness.

The author points out that, while political maneuvering and the shifting of allegiances are to be expected in a democracy, the media's role should be to interrogate those shifts, not to amplify them without scrutiny. The absence of critical questioning and the tendency of anchors to passively accept or even implicitly encourage inflammatory statements contribute to the deterioration of public discourse.

The core of the author's concern lies not only in the specific instance of Okonkwo's comments but also in the broader pattern of unchallenged and often amplified bigotry that increasingly pervades political discussions. The lack of in-depth analysis, the prevalence of personalities over policies, and the silencing of more informed voices are all worrying signs. This trend has several negative impacts. The first is that it reduces complex issues to simplistic, emotionally charged arguments that prevent nuanced understanding. The second is that the constant exposure to such divisive language can normalize hate speech and create an environment in which such sentiments can take root and spread. The final impact is the risk to public safety. The Rwandan genocide served as a grim reminder of how dangerous it is to introduce ethnically-charged language and to describe others with dehumanizing labels.

The author argues that Nigerians should be concerned about the direction in which public discourse is heading and should actively demand a higher standard of critical engagement from media outlets. This is not simply about political correctness; it is about protecting the foundation of a healthy democracy and ensuring that the public is equipped with the tools necessary to make informed decisions and participate constructively in political life.





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Nigerian Media Political Discourse Ethnic Rhetoric Media Bias Public Discourse

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